Fortnite downtime today (October 26): When will the servers be back up?

Fortnite downtime today, October 26, is expected to begin at 4:00 AM Eastern time. Matchmaking servers will be disabled 30 minutes prior, at approximately 3:30 AM.

Fortnite v18.30 will be the third major update for the game this season. Much like the previous update, it will further build upon the Fortnitemares 2021 theme.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus Do you fight with force… or with groove?The v18.30 update is scheduled for release on October 26. Downtime will begin at approx. 4 AM ET (08:00 UTC), with matchmaking being disabled approx. 30 minutes before. Do you fight with force… or with groove?The v18.30 update is scheduled for release on October 26. Downtime will begin at approx. 4 AM ET (08:00 UTC), with matchmaking being disabled approx. 30 minutes before. https://t.co/CNQZaBdstB

How long will the Fortnite downtime today last?

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We're beginning to disable matchmaking in preparation for the v18.30 update, with server downtime beginning soon. We’ll let you all know when downtime has ended! We're beginning to disable matchmaking in preparation for the v18.30 update, with server downtime beginning soon. We’ll let you all know when downtime has ended! https://t.co/bZtnXcKOhw

Like last time, matchmaking servers will be offline for at least three hours. However, depending on the update file size and complexity of the assets being added in, things could change. On that note, players can expect the servers to be up by 7:00 AM Eastern Time.

What new content can players expect from the Fortnite 18.30 update?

Based on hints provided by Epic Games, the third War Effort voting round featuring Combat Shotgun versus the Boogie Bomb will begin following the update. Additionally, based on information from leakers, a lot of new content will be added in as well.

Here's what players can expect following the Fortnite 18.30 update:

1) New Fortnitemare Skins

There is a very real possibility of getting new Fortnitemares skins as the spooky month is not yet over. A lot of cosmetics, both original and from collaborations, have been added in the past few weeks. And yet, it's safe to assume that there are a few more skins that might get added after the Fortnite downtime today.

2) Queen Set Cosmetics

Cosmetic sets for the Cube Queen are expected to be added in-game following the Fortnite downtime today. However, players shouldn't get their hopes up as there is one more week of Fortnitemares left. With the Queen powering up in her bubble, it's hard to say if the developers will release the cosmetic sets now.

3) The last set of Tarot Cards

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX If you're wondering where is Shadow Midas or Remix Dusk, there's still another set of cards next week (Fortnitemares Week 4) which is the last set of cards. And it *SHOULD* have them + other unknown skins! If you're wondering where is Shadow Midas or Remix Dusk, there's still another set of cards next week (Fortnitemares Week 4) which is the last set of cards. And it *SHOULD* have them + other unknown skins! https://t.co/7UUqROkwVL

The last set of Tarot cards yet to be showcased could feature the one and only Shadow Midas and a new variant of the Dusk skin. In addition to these two skins, there are probably others that might get revealed after the Fortnite downtime today.

4) Pleasat Park spooky update

According to the leakers, Pleasant Park may be getting revamped to better suit the Fortnitemares theme post Fortnite downtime today. While there is no guarantee of this happening, given that the same was showcased by Epic Games in the video, it may come true.

5) Cube Queen Toona Fish style

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Monick1215 - Fortnite News And Leaks @MonickLeaks Now that we know what The Cube Queen skin looks like, we still have the Toona Fish style for it in 9 days!Who’s excited? 😆 Now that we know what The Cube Queen skin looks like, we still have the Toona Fish style for it in 9 days!Who’s excited? 😆 https://t.co/dIq5fs0KGm

The final Toona Fish style, Cube Queen, should be revealed after the Fortnite downtime today. Additionally, after unlocking the Queen style, players will finally be able to unlock the Merry Marauder style as well.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan