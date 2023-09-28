Fortnite: Eliminate opponents with Common or Uncommon weapons

The basic goal in Fortnite is to eliminate all opponents on the battlefield and be the last player standing. There are many weapons available in varying rarities, with the help of which players can achieve this goal. On the surface, they might look like regular weapons, but the higher the rarity, the better their performance. There are five different weapon rarities in Fortnite.

As per the Chapter 4 Season 4 week 5 challenges, you will have to eliminate players using weapons of Common and Uncommon rarity. This article explains more about them and where they can be found.

Where to find weapons with Common or Uncommon rarity in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

In Fortnite, weapons can be found as floor loot or can be looted from standard chests. Weapons found as floor loot will never be more than Rare rarity. For easier understanding, when you pick up these weapons, they will either have a white, green, or blue background. The rarities are as follows:

White - Common

Green - Uncommon

Blue - Rare

To successfully complete this challenge, you will have to eliminate players with white or green weapons. During the initial stages of any map, you will find white and green ones easily. Eliminations with these will also be simple because everyone on the map will have weapons of similar power.

However, as the match progresses, it might become more challenging to secure eliminations, as your opponents might have more powerful weapons with them and could take you out first.

Thus, it's advisable that you score your eliminations as quickly as possible. To make things easier, you can complete this weekly challenge over multiple matches. Note that it is never advisable to go through an entire match with white or green weapons.

Expand Tweet

Alternatively, if you are trying to complete this Fortnite weekly challenge in duos, trios, or squads, you can wait for your teammate to take down an opponent. You can then use one of your white or green weapons to eliminate the downed opponent. That way, not only will you complete the challenge, but your friends and teammates will also be able to protect you from being picked off by the enemy.

For successfully completing this Fortnite weekly challenge, you will be rewarded with a whopping 35,000 XP, which will later be added to the overall XP you gain from completing a match. While this is a fairly straightforward challenge, a lot depends on how skilled you are with the weapons that the game has to offer.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!