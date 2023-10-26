Fortnite: Enter the Inner Sanctum at the Eclipsed Estate

Fortnite's map is an ever-changing landscape with a rotating list of locations and environments. With every season comes new landmarks, with a lot of them being woven into the game's narrative. Eclipsed Estate is Chapter 4 Season 4's base of storyline developments, and is home to the season's primary antagonist, the bloodthirsty vampire Kado Thorne.

The location, on top of being the vampiric lair, also houses a repository of stolen treasures and artifacts from various factions in the game's universe. These resources come from a wide array of sources, including The Agency, The Colossal Coliseum, The Oathbound, The Reality Warriors, the syndicates of MEGA City, The Seven, the Ancients, the Imagined Order, and the Last Reality.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" challenge for Week 9 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, players must visit the Inner Sanctum area of Eclipsed Estate in a match. Despite this task not being combat-oriented, it invites a fair amount of risk, given that Eclipsed Estate is a highly popular location. For this very reason, players can earn an automatic Battle Pass level-up by completing this challenge.

Entering the Inner Sanctum of the Eclipsed Estate in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

In order to complete this challenge, you must do two things: Land at Eclipsed Estate and make your way to the Inner Sanctum area.

1) Land at the Eclipsed Estate

The Eclipsed Estate is one of the most popular locations in the game. (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The Eclipsed Estate is an area on Fortnite's northwestern area of the map, and serves as Kado Thorne's enigmatic residence. While visiting the location is a simple task in itself, it can be quite challenging to survive due to its popularity. It is advisable to visit the area after the first or second circle of the match, rather than going to it straight out of the bus.

2) Make your way to the Inner Sanctum

The Inner Sanctum used to be the location of Kado Thorne's time machine. (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Within the Eclipsed Estate's sprawling grounds lies the Inner Sanctum area. It comes with a particularly storied history and contributions to the Fortnite storyline. It was the primary location for Kado Thorne's Time Machine, a device that has become integral to the narrative.

Despite Slone's crew heisting the Time Machine from Kado Thorne's Inner Sanctum, the area still holds massive importance in the storyline and is likely to play a role moving forward.

To reach the Inner Sanctum, you must navigate the eerie corridors of the estate; they are sprawling with guards and NPCs ready to give you a challenge if you come across them. So it is heavily advised that you equip yourself with a strong arsenal before undertaking this journey.

