Fortnite Fall Guys collaboration could be back on the table, suggest new leaks

The Fortnite Fall Guys collaboration was something fans first picked up on in early February 2021. However, nothing much came of it in the long run. Following the leak, no cosmetics or LTMs were added to either of the games, but that may finally change soon.

Recently, files related to Fortnite have been spotted in the Fall Guys content system by leakers and dataminers. Even though it's too early to say for certain if a collaboration is taking place, there is evidence to back up the claim.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX Fall Guys will collab with Fortnite to make some skins in their game, the skins are: Llama, Cuddle Team Leader, Peely, Bunny Brawler & Ripley.. via: @FNLeaksAndInfo , Do y'all think we will get their cosmetics in Fortnite too? Fall Guys will collab with Fortnite to make some skins in their game, the skins are: Llama, Cuddle Team Leader, Peely, Bunny Brawler & Ripley.. via: @FNLeaksAndInfo, Do y'all think we will get their cosmetics in Fortnite too?

Fortnite Fall Guys collaboration: Battle royales collide

The files hinting towards the Fortnite Fall Guys collaboration contain names of popular cosmetics and well-known items in-game. They are currently divided into two sections - Fall Guy outfits and nameplates.

The outfit includes popular skins such as Llama (maybe referring to Bash or Yee-Haw!), Cuddle Team Leader, Peely, Bunny Brawler, and Rippley. While these are not the most popular skins in-game, they will make a fine addition to Fall Guys.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



Fall Guys Outfits:

- Llama

- Cuddle Team Leader

- Peely

- Bunny Brawler

- Rippley According to @FNLeaksAndInfo , Fall Guys have recently re-added content regarding a Fortnite x Fall Guys collaboration.Fall Guys Outfits:- Llama- Cuddle Team Leader- Peely- Bunny Brawler- Rippley According to @FNLeaksAndInfo, Fall Guys have recently re-added content regarding a Fortnite x Fall Guys collaboration. Fall Guys Outfits:- Llama- Cuddle Team Leader- Peely- Bunny Brawler- Rippley

It'll be interesting to see how the developers scale and implement these outfits. Taking the design's complexity into account, some assets or details may be removed or added to the final outfit to make it fit Fall Guys' esthetics.

In addition to outfits/costumes, there are a few nameplates as well. They refer to things such as Loot Llama, Victory Blackboard, Battle Bus, Blueprint, Cuddle Team Leader and Slurp. As of now, it's unclear what these could mean.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Fall Guys Nameplates:

- Loot Llama

- Victory Backboard

- Battle Bus

- Blueprint

- Cuddle Team Leader

- Slurp Fall Guys Nameplates:- Loot Llama- Victory Backboard- Battle Bus- Blueprint- Cuddle Team Leader- Slurp

Fall Guys Season 6 is scheduled to begin in December and coincides with the next installation of Fortnite. Irrespective of whether Season 9 or Chapter 3 occurs, the cosmetic crossover should take place around that time if Fortnite and Fall Guys have decided to officially collaborate.

As of now, no corresponding files have been found in Fortnite, but that could change in the near future.

Given how collaborations work in Fortnite, the developers are more than likely to add in cosmetics from Falls Guys to the game. Based on speculation, Back Blings would be the easiest and preferred cosmetics to be introduced as a collaboration crossover.

Additionally, legendary outfits such as Cuphead, Doom Slayer, and the Kraken may soon become skins in Fortnite. While these are just speculations at the moment, the data mined strings add some much-needed evidence to the claims and indicates that an announcement could be on the cards soon.

Edited by Danyal Arabi