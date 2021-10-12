Fortnite Fan Game 2.0: What is it, how to play and other details

Fortnite Fan Game 2.0 is a fan-made rendition of the popular battle royale title from Epic Games. The game has been developed by content creators who love Fortnite and want to make a similar version of it.

Fortnite's popularity and consistency have brought forth quite a lot of positive feedback from the community. While rival organizations took inspiration from its gameplay and storylines, a few ended up being cheap copies of Fortnite.

The Fortnite Fan Game 2.0 is fun to play and has been getting some attention in recent times. This article will reveal the necessary details regarding the Fortnite Fan Game 2.0.

Fortnite Fan Game 2.0: All you need to know

The Fortnite Fan Game 2.0 was developed by creators 'German's Project'. The fan rendition of the game features similar elements from the original game, including cosmetics and characters such as Travis Scott and Midas.

Even in terms of season division and gameplay, gamers can find a stark similarity between the two. The mechanism followed by the Victory Royale animation is so similar that it is hard to distinguish between the two.

The game is quite fun to play, and barring a few noticeable issues, gamers won't be disappointed.

How to play the game

Fortnite Fan Game 2.0 can be easily downloaded, and anyone can enjoy this rendition. Since it is not an official application, it won't be featured in the Google Play Store or the App Store.

Gamers can access the game through external websites that offer a free download option for Fortnite Fan Game 2.0. In terms of file size, the game occupies above 500 MB of disk space. Compared to Fortnite, this is pretty low. However, the low graphics entity justifies the file size of Fortnite Fan Game 2.0.

Disclaimer: Gamers must beware that this game is not an official version and Epic has no direct link. Those who wish to play should do it on their responsibility. For security reasons, gamers should never reveal any personal information or Fortnite ID for these games.

