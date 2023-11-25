Fortnite fan makes LEGO Llamas in real-life, and it's perfection

As the collaboration between Fortnite and LEGO continues to generate excitement and anticipation in the community, one devoted fan by the name of PAISATHRASH on X (formerly Twitter) has taken it to the next level by bringing the LEGO Llama to life in the real world, with incredible attention to detail and care being visible in the model created by Paisathrash.

The Llama has been the mascot for Fortnite since the very beginning, being a crucial part of the Battle Royale experience both in-game and in the real world. Being filled with materials and other resources such as heals and mobility items, the Llama was one of the first elements of the game to crossover with LEGO, and it has been seamlessly translated into a jumbo-sized model.

LEGO and Fortnite join forces in new model

What makes this recreation stand out from others is the meticulous attention to detail that mirrors the digital version of the LEGO Llama. With its blue and purple color scheme and blocky design, the model holds the perfect balance between the LEGO and Fortnite universes and sets the stage for the upcoming collaboration's potential.

The user even went as far as to place the saddle on the LEGO Llama's back, a small detail that makes a huge impact on the overall believability of the model.

Another small detail Paisathrash kept in mind is the unique facial expression that the Llamas have in their design and the expression is perfectly recreated in the jumbo model.

With the model surfacing on social media, it has captured the attention of many players in the community. While some marveled at the design and detail, others just reveled in the adorable and simplistic nature of the Fortnite mascot, expressing their desire to get their hands on a LEGO Llama of their own.

Here are some of the notable comments from the community:

It's clear that the community is loving this new real-life model of the LEGO Llama. However, the LEGO Llama is set to play a huge part in the game's future, according to leaks regarding the Fortnite x LEGO collaboration.

The LEGO Llama's role in the game's next big collaboration

The LEGO collaboration has been rumored for a long while, and ever since leaks confirmed the collaboration, the reports were met with eager anticipation from the community.

Adding to this, the LEGO Twitter account fueled the fires of excitement by posting an image of the LEGO Llama, providing players with confirmation that the collaboration is coming in Chapter 5.

And it doesn't stop there, as other leaks have suggested that the LEGO collaboration will also play a role in the Chapter 4 finale live event, the Big Bang. This just adds to the anticipation of how the collaboration will potentially merge the imaginative world of Fortnite and the beloved LEGO aesthetic into one unique and engaging experience for players.

