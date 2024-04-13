Fortnite Fortkea Prop Hunt: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

Prop Hunt has become a beloved game mode among players in the gaming community, and Fortnite is no different when it comes to the impact the mode has made. The simple thrill of evading hunters or seeking out props has become an iconic game loop for players, and with the help of the Unreal Editor for Fortnite, creators can bring this well-known game mode into the vast ecosystem in spectacular fashion.

One map that does this particularly well is the Fortkea Prop Hunt map, created by Fortnite Creator gascreations, bringing players into a small shopping complex that is big enough for the usual madness that unfolds on a Prop Hunt map. This article will break down how you can find the Fortkea Prop Hunt map and get in on the excitement of this beloved game mode.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Fortkea Prop Hunt map

The lobby for the Fortkea Prop Hunt map (Image via MBT on YouTube)

UEFN map code

With Prop Hunt maps gaining prominence within the Creative ecosystem, the Fortkea Prop Hunt map has gathered a substantial player base for itself, so it should be relatively easy to spot in the Discover menu. However, if you want to skip the hassle of browsing through hundreds of Creative maps, head to the search icon in the top left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby.

Here, you will see a search bar prompting you to enter the designated UEFN map code for the Fortkea Prop Hunt map: 3498-9220-7429. Once you've entered the assigned map code, hit confirm. This will change your current gamemode to the Fortkea Prop Hunt map, and you can now ready up to join a public lobby and get started.

How to play

The Fortkea Prop Hunt map is vast and expansive (Image via MBT on YouTube)

After loading into a match on the Fortkea Prop Hunt map, you will be assigned one of two teams: Seekers and Props. As a seeker, your goal is to hunt down all the props within the confines of a furniture store inspired by IKEA. The setting also allows for a lot of opportunities to hide for the props, who are tasked with hiding and surviving against the seekers.

While Props can perfectly blend into the environment in the Fortkea Prop Hunt map, they still need to be careful as they will regularly give out a ping that can clue Seekers in on the Props' locations.

