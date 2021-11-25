Fortnite Frosty Frenzy 2021: Start date, tournament format, and more explained

Competitive Fortnite is getting back on its feet after the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt on major tournaments. The massive Grand Royale tournament is followed by a rumored $500,000 LAN event, which certainly has fans excited. However, the most exciting leak of all is the return of Frosty Frenzy in December 2021.

Back in September 2021, several data miners and YouTubers talked about the possible return of the popular Fortnite Frosty Frenzy tournament. This comes in light of Epic Games' recent preference for Duo mode in competitive tournaments.

Based on the leaks, the Fortnite Frosty Frenzy tournament will return on December 12 and 13. The tournament will follow a new format as compared to its previous iterations. This will be similar to the Fortnite Cash Cups format to make the tournament more dynamic and competitive.

Everything we know about Fortnite Frosty Frenzy tournament 2021

The leaks about the Fortnite Frosty Frenzy tournament came from game files discovered by FNBRUnreleased on Twitter. The account posted an image of the popular tournament and the dates on which it is going to be held, i.e., December 12 and 13.

Epic Games instantly removed the game file in question once it was discovered by data miners and content creators. This strengthened the belief that the Fortnite Frosty Frenzy tournament is indeed happening in December 2021.

Baller vC @_BallervC



—



#xenrc #joinxen #XenBallervC Throwback to the frosty frenzy cup, do you think fortnite will bring back this tournament 🤔

The image also included four separate events happening on a single day. While some content creators thought it was a glitch, others think there is a change in the format of the tournament. Similar to Cash Cups, the Fortnite Frosty Frenzy tournament 2021 might also have opens, contenders, and champions divisions.

Fortnite Frosty Frenzy tournament 2021 prize pool

The previous edition of the Fortnite Frosty Frenzy tournament practically gave away money for free. The massive prize pool was awarded to the top 1000 players in the tournament. While this might be the case in 2021, players can still expect a hefty sum to be won by the winner of the tournament.

The prize pool for the FNCS Chapter 2 Season 8 and the FNCS Grand Royale was in the millions. Considering this, any major tournament in December is expected to reward the winners with hundreds of thousands of dollars each as well.

Edited by Danyal Arabi