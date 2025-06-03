Fortnite Galactic Battle Death Star Sabotage live event countdown: What time will it begin?

Fortnite Galactic Battle Death Star Sabotage live event will kick off at 2 PM Eastern Time on June 7, 2025. It will mark the end of this mini-season and usher in the next phase of the storyline, which should be related to superheroes. However, Epic Games has yet to confirm the same, but it has dropped hints via Fortnite Item Shop.

As per the information available, players will sabotage the Death Star, which should lead to it being destroyed. We could see the reenactment of Luke Skywalker destroying the Death Star, much like during the Battle of Yavin. Or perhaps a reenactment of the Battle of Endor, which led to the ultimate destruction of the second Death Star.

While we don't know how things will play out, we do know when you'll be able to take part in it. Here's when the Fortnite Galactic Battle Death Star Sabotage live event begins.

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Fortnite Galactic Battle Death Star Sabotage live event time and date: All major time zones

The Fortnite Galactic Battle Death Star Sabotage live event will kick off at 2 PM Eastern Time on June 7, 2025, but it is recommended that you show up early. The "Death Star Sabotage” will be a tile in the top row of Discover starting at 12 PM Eastern Time. Don't worry, you will have something to do while you wait, so you won't get bored out of your wits.

Whenever you decide to join, you'll be able to pilot an X-wing or Imperial TIE fighter until the countdown reaches zero. You will also be able to bring along friends for the Fortnite Galactic Battle Death Star Sabotage live event. This will ensure there will never be a dull moment until the countdown timer reaches zero. With those details out of the way, here are the timings.

June 7, 2025

If you live in the United States or Europe, the Fortnite Galactic Battle Death Star Sabotage live event will occur late afternoon and evening for most regions. Since it's a Saturday, you and your friends should have no trouble joining. Here are the timings:

11:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)

1:00 PM Central Time (CT)

2:00 PM Eastern Time (ET)

3:00 PM Atlantic Standard Time (ADT)

6:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

7:00 PM Middle European Time (MET)

8:00 PM Eastern European Time (EET)

June 8, 2025

If you live in Asia (like me) or Australia, well, you're going to have to grab some coffee to attend the Fortnite Galactic Battle Death Star Sabotage live event. It will go live late at night for some regions and early morning for others. Here are the timings:

11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)

2:00 AM Singapore Time (SGT)

3:00 AM Japan Standard Time (JST)

4:00 AM Australia Eastern Time (AET)

7:00 AM Samoa Standard Time (SST)

Fortnite Galactic Battle Death Star Sabotage live event countdown timer

How to attend the Fortnite Galactic Battle Death Star Sabotage live event?

To attend, look for the "Death Star Sabotage” tile in the top row of Discover. It will be accessible at 12 PM Eastern Time onward. You will have two hours to queue in to be part of the event. It is recommended that you show up at least 30-45 minutes before to avoid long queue times (which can get insanely long during live events). Better safe than sorry.

On an ending note, based on leaks, you and your team will wear Stormtrooper armor during the live event. This is a clear indication that you will likely board the Death Star to sabotage it from within. This is very similar to Operation: Sky Fire, but with the theme being Star Wars, some things are bound to be different.

That's about everything you need to know about the Fortnite Galactic Battle Death Star Sabotage live event. With the season coming to an end soon, you have a few more days to complete your Galactic Battle Pass and claim rewards. Don't forget to use Mandalorian weapons and try out different Force Powers. You could even tap into the Dark Side, but be wary, as there may be no return. May the Force be with you.

