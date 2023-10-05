Fortnite: Get headshots against enemy players with DMRs

DMRs were introduced to Fortnite back in Chapter 3. Being a mix between an AR and Sniper Rifle, it soon became popular within the community. Given its steady rate of fire, magazine capacity, and damage per shot, it has risen the ranks to become one of the most sought after weapon types in-game. Although it does take a bit of practice to master the weapon, it is well worth the effort.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" challenge for Week 6 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, you will have to get headshots against enemy players with DMRs. This is no easy task taking into consideration that opponents will not be standing still. However, with 80,000 experience points up for grabs in the form of a Level-Up Token, completing this challenge will be worth the hard work.

Get headshots against enemy players with DMRs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

To complete this challenge, you must do two things: Find a DMR and get headshots against enemy players.

1) Find a DMR of high rarity

Search Chests to find DMRs (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The first thing you need to do is find a DMR of high rarity. This is important because DMRs are not one-shot weapons, and a headshot will not eliminate an enemy player outright. Thus, having a DMR of the highest possible rarity will ensure that the maximum amount of damage has been inflicted.

High rarity DMRs can be found by searching Rare Chests, securing Capture Points, defeating certain Bosses like Diamond Dealer, and purchasing it from NPCs. You can also upgrade DMR using an Upgrade Bench, but this method will cost a lot of gold bars. Nevertheless, this can be a great way to spend gold bars if there is a quest associated with the same.

2) Locate an enemy target and land headshots

DMRs are very effective at long-range combat (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Once you have a DMR, you need to find enemy players to engage. Keep in mind you need to only inflict damage by landing headshots and not outright eliminating them in combat. That said, try securing high-ground to get a clear view of the target. Consider landing one good headshot and rotating to keep a low profile or keep a Rocket Ram in your inventory to make a quick getaway if needed.

Which is better: Thermal DMR or Tactical DMR?

With there being two DRMs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, you can choose either for this challenge. In normal situations, the Thermal DMR is very handy. The thermal vision makes it easy to spot enemy players hidden in the undergrowth. Suffice to say this makes it easier to engage them in combat.

However, the Tactical DMR is somewhat better for this challenge as it features variable zoom. You can use this to zoom in on opponents, which in theory, should make landing headshots easier. That being said, it all depends on which DMR you find and decide to use for the challenge.

