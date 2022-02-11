Fortnite gets a unique emote that can be played in Spanish, Japanese and more languages

In December last year, Epic Games released Boba Fett as a Fortnite skin, paving the way for yet another massive collaboration. Book of Boba Fett is a new Disney+ series and was announced after the conclusion of the second season of The Mandalorian.

Now, Epic Games has partnered with Star Wars once again to bring new Book of Boba Fett skins and cosmetics based on the series' secondary characters, Fennec Shand and Krrsantan.

There's even a new emote called "This Is The Way" which can change its voice language depending on the language selected.

New Fortnite Emote changes Voice Language

Fortnite Chapter 3 has been an absolute treat for players in almost every aspect. From a brand new map to regular content drops, the developers have left no stone unturned to keep players entertained. This season alone has seen numerous collabs and Epic is not looking to stop anytime soon.

The developers have again joined hands with Star Wars and introduced two new Book of Boba Fett skins and a few cosmetics inspired by the collab. Here are all the new items that have arrived with the collab:

Fennec Shand skin (with back bling) - 1,500 V-Bucks

Krrsantan skin (with back bling) -1,500 V-Bucks

Fennec's Ship glider - 800 V-Bucks

This Is The Way emote - 200 V-Bucks

Among these, one of the most interesting and exciting items is the This Is The Way emote. While the emote looks and feels quite ordinary at first glance, Epic has added a fun little detail that is blowing everyone's minds.

The emote can change its voice language depending on the in-game language selected. This means that the emote can be played in English, Spanish, Japanese and all the other languages supported in Fortnite, adding to its overall appeal.

This new emote makes for an exciting addition to Fortnite and even adds a nifty little customization feature to the emote, enabling players to tweak and have fun with it. However, one downside to the emote is that the players in one's lobby will only hear the voice in the language they have selected in their game.

