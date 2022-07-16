Fortnite Geysers: Where to find and how to use them

Fortnite Geysers are the objective of a few quests that players need to finish in order to level up quickly. These Chapter 3 Season 3 quests were released recently, and Week 6 quests went live on Thursday, July 14. Completing all of them will help players level up quickly.

One Week 6 quest requires players to use a Baller, a zipline, and a Geyser in a single match, and this task can be completed easily in just a few minutes.

This article will show you where to find Geysers in Fortnite and how to complete the quest in the most efficient and less time-consuming way possible.

Geysers in Fortnite are found at Reality Falls

Chapter 3 Season 3 has added a Reality biome to Fortnite Battle Royale. This biome looks different than the other biomes, and it has a huge Reality Tree in its center. Furthermore, it is where Fortnite players need to go to interact with Geysers.

Fortnite players who played the game in Chapter 1 are already familiar with Geysers since these objects were first added to the game in Chapter 1 Season 8 and are almost identical to the current Geysers.

To find a Geyser in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, visit Reality Falls. While you are in this area, you will notice several spots with water sprouting, and this is where you can interact with a Geyser. To use it, just get close enough to it, and it will send flying you into the air.

While Geysers need to be used in a few challenges, players can also interact with them for mobility purposes. Once they launch you into the air, your glider can be redeployed, which is very useful. Considering that Reality Falls is close to the edge of the island, Geysers are perfect for moving quickly across the map.

Once you get used to them and spot all of their locations, you will be able to use them to gain an advantage over your enemies as well. However, keep in mind that Geysers can only be found in the Reality biome. The biome is located in the southwest corner of the map.

Completing a Baller, a zipline, and a Geyser in a single match challenge in Fortnite

While ziplines can be found all over the island, Ballers and Geysers have specific spawn points. The most efficient method to complete this challenge is landing in Rave Cave since this is the only location that has Ballers right now. You simply need to go inside the Baller, and you will make progress towards completing the challenge.

After that, use the vehicle to move south and interact with a Geyser to launch yourself in the air. As you are gliding, look for one of the many ziplines in the area. You simply need to press the interact button on the zipline, and the quest will be completed.

There have been some rumors about Epic Games releasing a Baller Wild Week soon. If this happens, you will be able to find the vehicle at many other locations across the island.

