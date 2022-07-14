Fortnite: How to enter the main chamber at Shuffled Shrines and combine Relic Shards

A new set of Fortnite challenges was released recently and players need to finish it to level up quickly. They can complete both weekly challenges and the Vibin' questline for quick XP.

The final challenge of Vibin's questline this week requires players to enter the main chamber at Shuffled Shrines and combine the Relic Shards. This is one of the tougher quests to complete as the process is slightly confusing.

Most of the other quests in the questline require players to simply move from one place to another or to interact with different objects. However, this one is different and it's not surprising that many players struggle with it.

In this article, we will explain how to complete the quest and get the valuable XP rewards.

Memorize the order the obelisks appear in to complete the Fortnite questline

The new Vibin' challenges in Fortnite Battle Royale were released on Tuesday, July 12. Epic Games has released a content update that has changed several things in the game and has also brought a new questline.

It requires players to visit Shuffled Shrines, a new location on the map that was released as part of the Indiana Jones collaboration.

To complete the questline, they will have to enter the main chamber at Shuffled Shrines and combine the Relic Shards. Combining the said items is an easier part of the quest; many players have struggl to enter the main chamber.

To enter the main chamber at Shuffled Shrines, Fortnite players will have to land at this location and find four shrines in the area. Each one will have a symbol on it, which you will have to remember.

Visit the southwestern part of Shuffled Shrines and memorize the symbol that you see on an obelisk inside of it. Next, go to the northwestern part of the area, followed by the northeast corner. The final obelisk with a symbol can be found in the southeastern corner of Shuffled Shrines.

Once you have memorized all of the symbols, go to the central shrine and turn obelisks until they match the order of the symbols you've found. Start with the left side as this obelisk needs to match the symbol that you saw in the southwestern corner of the area, then move to the right side.

When you match all four symbols, the door will open and you will have to pass through the corridor. This place has a lot of traps, so be careful!

At the end of the corridor, you need to interact with the relic (the Tomatohead) and then bring it to the room on the left side. In this room, simply interact with the object in the corner and the quest will be finished.

Additional quest that players will have to complete

Fortnite players who want to unlock the extra style for Indiana Jones will have to finish another quest in this area. Completing it will grant players with an exclusive spray and also have them progress towards the additional style for the skin.

Once you complete the puzzle with the symbols and pass the corridor with traps, you want to go to the right side. This is where you will find the secret Fortnite door that will complete the Indiana Jones quest.

The best part? This secret Fortnite area has a couple of rare chests too!

