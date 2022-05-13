Fortnite is giving players a free reward for reaching Contender division in Arena

Fortnite is no stranger to giving away free cosmetics. This free-to-play game makes money from V-Bucks purchases. However, players are also given free rewards very often. This can happen for a variety of reasons, sometimes because of a terrible outage that prevented gamers from accessing the game. Sometimes, it is because Epic Games is feeling generous, like they often do with new skins.

The Chica Cup offered players a chance to win the latest Icon Series skin for free. For different reasons, a lot of Fortnite players have more than a few free cosmetics in their locker.

Those who play Arena mode can get another free reward just by reaching a certain level. Here's how players can get the free reward.

How to unlock the free reward in Fortnite Arena

To unlock the free reward, players simply have to achieve Contender status in Arena mode. At 0-1,999 points, players are placed in the Open division, 2,000-7,499 is Contender, and everything above that falls into the Champion division.

This means that Arena Fortnite players need to earn 2,000 points by the end of the season. Doing so will allow them to receive a brand new and exclusive weapon wrap at the end of the season.

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko



Get it by reaching Contender League Division I or above in Arena at the end of the Season!



New Arena Reward!Get it by reaching Contender League Division I or above in Arena at the end of the Season! #Fortnite New Arena Reward! 🏆Get it by reaching Contender League Division I or above in Arena at the end of the Season! #Fortnite https://t.co/liNT8SeBJV

After the season end, the Points will be reset, and anyone who hasn't made it to that level will not receive this reward. It is a difficult task for those who haven't been playing Arena mode to be able to earn enough points by the end of the season.

What is Arena?

Arena is the main competitive mode in Fortnite. It can be played in Solo, Duos, or Trios. In this mode, players receive points that are called 'Hype.' These points are based on placement or eliminations in the game.

Arena resets each season in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Hype determines the League (like Contender) in Arena mode of Fortnite. The more points players have, the more likely it is that they can compete in cash cups and other events. Here's what the in-game description reads for Arena mode in Fortnite:

"Prove your skill in this competitive mode! During each match, you'll earn Hype by either achieving high placements or eliminating opponents. As you gain Hype, you'll compete against tougher opponents with similar skill level."

The free weapon wrap will arrive in Fortnite players' inventories once they load into the game after this season has ended. Until then, they can continue earning the Hype to try to obtain it.

Edited by Mayank Shete