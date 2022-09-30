Fortnite is giving a rare reward to some players: Exploring criteria for prizes

Rectifying the issue faced by some players back in Chapter 3 Season 3, Fortnite has finally rewarded the cosmetic item. Many Arena Division 7 players have been waiting on the rewards they earned in ranked Arena matches last season.

iFireMonkey has broken the news that players who managed to attain Division 7 in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Arena Battle Royale matches will finally be getting the coveted competition wrap. The developers recently issued an apology and disbursed the pending rewards.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We have rectified an issue in which players who made it to Division 7 in Arena Battle Royale last Season did not receive their Wrap. We apologize for the delay. We have rectified an issue in which players who made it to Division 7 in Arena Battle Royale last Season did not receive their Wrap. We apologize for the delay. https://t.co/Mp9RnlTh7p If you were in Arena Division 7 last season you've just now been granted your wrap. twitter.com/FortniteStatus… If you were in Arena Division 7 last season you've just now been granted your wrap. twitter.com/FortniteStatus…

In a conscious effort to recognize players' hard work and commitment to competition, Fortnite developers have recently started to reward different gun wraps. Players who attain the bare minimum requisite in Arena competitive matches are now rewarded with a weapon wrap with a logo of their closing rank.

Fortnite finally disburses rewards to Arena Division 7 players

Climb to Contender League Division I or above in Arena to earn a wrap at the end of the season based on your final Division level! #Fortnite Arena Rewards:Climb to Contender League Division I or above in Arena to earn a wrap at the end of the season based on your final Division level! #Fortnite Arena Rewards:Climb to Contender League Division I or above in Arena to earn a wrap at the end of the season based on your final Division level! https://t.co/bQIK5iTgfE

iFireMonkeyy, in a recent Twitter post, shared Fortnite's official acknowledgment of the delay in disbursing the rewards from Chapter 3 Season 3 Arena matches. The post also mentioned that wraps had been issued for the Arena Division 7 players.

For the unversed, Epic Games has recently started giving out limited arena weapon wraps to players placed in any division within the Contender League and Champion League. The wrap has an insignia that corresponds with the player's closing rank. For instance, a Division 8 player's insignia will differ from a Division 7 player's.

Players who competed in Chapter 3 Season 3 Arena Battle Royale matches were rewarded with these wraps. However, the majority of the players belonging to Division 7 never got their wrap. This issue was finally resolved on September 27, 2022, and players got their rewards.

How to redeem the reward

Redeeming the reward is very streamlined, and players need not do anything. Epic Games maintains a record of participating players, and those who qualify for the reward get it in-game. All Division 7 players will automatically get the rewards in their lobby. All they need to do is:

Launch Fortnite

Read the reward notification before entering the lobby

Click the claim button at the bottom of the notification.

Readers should note that only the participating players in the Arena Division 7 last season will be able to claim the award.

This delay in the disbursement of rewards is nothing new. Players faced a similar delay in Chapter 3 Season 2. Epic Games maintains that the delay emanates from a technical difficulty in tallying the hype points at the end of the competition. They are working towards resolving the problem.

Players who are interested in getting their hands on the limited weapon wrap can do so by participating in the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Arena matches. All they need to do is earn enough hype points to place in either the Contender League or the Champion League.

Rewards are given depending on the Division. Players who manage to reach the Champion League stand a chance to earn cash rewards. While there hasn't been any official announcement regarding the upcoming Arena matches, interested players can follow this website for updates.

