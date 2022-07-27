Fortnite glitch is allowing players to slide faster than ever before

Fortnite Chapter 3 injected tactical sprints and sliding mechanics into the game. Ever since, players have been sprinting to slide into Victory Royales. These new mechanics have improved the dynamics of mobility, which in turn has ameliorated the overall gameplay.

Fortnite has been a pioneer in the Battle Royale vertical. Since its launch in 2017, the game has added a plethora of new and exciting mechanics that have made it what it is today. The game is ever evolving and is under constant development. Given this, it is plausible that at times players can face glithces.

QuickCart @QuickCartWP Fortnite’s UE5 update adds web swinging, sliding and more rssfeeds.cloudsite.builders/2021/12/06/for… Fortnite’s UE5 update adds web swinging, sliding and more rssfeeds.cloudsite.builders/2021/12/06/for…

Exploiting a glitch can be a quagmire for some players. There are people who are constantly looking for XP glitches in Fortnite that can be exploited. However, others often use broken mechanics and glitches to improve gameplay and do things that can't be done otherwise.

Sliding mechanics in Fortnite are broken

Nick Eh 30 @NickEh30 Sliding faster in Fortnite is possible and broken... Sliding faster in Fortnite is possible and broken... https://t.co/xnloWdDUs8

The famous streamer Nickeh30 recently utilized broken sliding mechanics in the game. He recently took to Twitter to post a video that depicts him smoothly sliding into a barn and eliminating an opponent with a single shot to the head. The video has more than 13.5 thousand likes.

In the impressive video, Nick jumps off a slurp mushroom and performs a summersault midair with the help of a grappler glove, before landing down into a barn and traversing the entire length of the structure while sliding. He also managed to emininate an opponent while still in a sliding stance.

According to Nick, the sliding mechanics in Fortnite are broken. Players can slide faster than usual and can cover longer distances quickly. Although the trick seems somewhat complicated, players can get the same results by following these easy steps:

Players first need to attain height in the game. They can either scale a mountain or build a ramp.

After attain height, players need to gain a boost by running. They can use the tactical sprint feature here.

While running, players need to jump and press the slide button befoe landing.

Slide button can differ depending upon the platforms. Check key-mapping.

Once landed, players will start to slide till they either run out of room, or get slowed down by the mechanics.

To achieve the best possible slide, players shold select a location that has acute slopes and rolling fields.

Players should bear in mind that Fortnite developers are very proactive in fixing up glitches. They might not get the desired results if the sliding mechanics are fixed. However, players should be able to perform tactical sprints and sliding tricks without any impediment.

Ever since the sliding mechanics were launched, players have been performing some neat tricks and landing eliminations in ways that were impossible earlier. To promote sliding in the game, developers from time to time push quests based on sliding and sprinting.

From traversing the map quickly to evading an enemy, the sliding mechanism is a very useful addition to the game. Combined with other other mobility mechanics like swinging and jumping, players can pull some amazing tricks while eliminating an opponent.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far