Fortnite glitch allows players to instantly break Armored Walls in Season 8

Armored walls have become a huge deal in Fortnite Season 8. They can take a beating like no other, and still stand strong. Essentially, once players put up armored walls as defensive barriers, it's going to take a lot of bullets before it comes crashing down.

Even while using a rocket launcher, players will need to spend their entire reserve of rockets to be able to destroy the wall. Suffice to say, it has become an essential part of the game, and has in many ways become a new meta when it comes to defense.

Nonetheless, armored walls do suffer from a drawback. The saying, "Only the test of fire makes fine steel", defines this new defensive item in-game. While bullets may not be able to easily penetrate them, players hiding inside can indeed get roasted if a firefly jar is tossed nearby.

While this method is indeed effective during a fight, one Fortnite community member has found a new glitch to bypass the safety of armored walls; and immediately break them to reach the targets inside.

New Fortnite glitch renders armored walls useless

The well-known Fortnite glitch discoverer and content creator known as Glitch King has discovered one of the season's most broken glitches as of now. Using this glitch, players can break down armored walls in just a few seconds without much effort or risk.

All players need to execute this glitch are either shadow stones or shadow floppers, and the best part about it is the fact that it's easily doable; even beginners can pull it off with a bit of timing and practice. Follow these steps to pull off the glitch:

Players can either consume a Shadow Stone or Shadow Flopper to start the glitch. (Keep in mind that the Shadow Stone cannot be stored in inventory, and once consumed the effect lasts for 45 seconds), Once an armored wall has been found, players need to get close to it and start cancelling out the shadow effect. When the effect has nearly been cancelled, players need to phase into the armored wall, which will cause it to break.

If done correctly, the Fortnite armored wall should instantly break. If not done correctly, players will remain in their shadow form and will be phased through the armored wall instead.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Note: Keep in mind that while in shadow form, players are still liable to take damage from weapons and can be eliminated.

