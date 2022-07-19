Fortnite glitch allows players to level up in Party Royale

There seems to be a new Fortnite glitch for leveling up daily. Many players have used XP glitches to level up quickly during Chapter 3 Season 3, but most have come from the Creative mode.

The latest Fortnite glitch allows users to level up in Party Royale. As unbelievable as this sounds, it works, and they can use it to level up their Battle Pass without much effort.

To unlock Darth Vader, Fortnite Battle Royale loopers must reach at least Level 90 and have enough Battle Stars to unlock him. Furthermore, additional styles for the Battle Pass skins require leveling up beyond Level 100, which can be time-consuming.

This is why many Fortnite gamers decide to use glitches to gain a few levels every day with them.

Latest Fortnite glitch offers easy XP in Party Royale

With the latest Fortnite glitch, players will not be able to level up as fast as they would while using a Creative mode glitch. However, it will still give them a decent XP boost that users can use to unlock additional Battle Pass rewards.

To level up in Party Royale, all they have to do is join a match and leave it as soon as they get in. That's it!

While this sounds weird, the fact is that this Fortnite glitch works. It simply adds progress towards the "Place Top 10" milestone, rewarding loopers with 5,000 XP whenever they complete it.

Doing this ten times will reward them with 5,000 XP, plus there is additional XP given to gamers for every 25 completed Milestone stages.

This is one of the slowest Fortnite glitches for XP, but it's terrific since it requires almost no effort. Joining a game and leaving it might be annoying, but if someone needs a quick level or two and is falling behind on this Milestone, they can use it to catch up quickly.

After all, players need to spend at least 15 minutes in a battle royale match if they want to make progress on this Milestone. However, the Fortnite glitch allows them to do it in less than half a minute.

Will glitch be fixed, and is it bannable?

Popular YouTuber GKI posted a video of the new glitch on his channel, and considering he is very popular, fans can expect Epic Games to fix it very soon.

On the other hand, the development team may not want to waste time fixing the glitch as it's not serious. If it were something that could be used to gain a few levels in a short period, it would most likely be on Epic's priority list. However, that is not the case at the moment.

While the glitch is not severe as it doesn't give users a huge advantage, it is essential to note that Epic may still ban those who use it. However, this rarely happens, and loopers don't even get banned for Creative XP glitches that award them millions of XP.

If gamers decide to gain XP using the Party Royale method, they should keep in mind that they might receive a short ban.

