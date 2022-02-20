Fortnite glitch allows players to use infinite glider redeploy, here is how

Fortnite Chapter 3 continues to introduce loopers to new glitches with every update. Since fixing every glitch and nerfing the weapon meta, Epic has pulled every string to make the game less buggy for its player community.

But as usual, every time an update or hotfix is released, several new glitches surface. With the recent v19.30 update, the controller community was introduced to the newly added broken Gyro and Flick Stick.

Not just that, the web shot limit of Spider-Man's Mythic Web Shooters was reduced from 20 to 10 shots in Competitive playlists. Alongside that, YouTuber GKI discovered a glitch that gives loopers infinite glider redeploy in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Fortnite glitch allows players to deploy glider infinitely in a single match

YouTuber and Fortnite content creator GlitchKing, aka GKI, discovered a new glitch that came with the recent update, which shocked him. Players must have Spider-Man Mythic Web Shooters as part of their loadout for the glitch to work.

Once they have it, loopers should find Klombo roaming across the island. After spotting one, they can jump on top of the creature to ride it like it usually happens. Now for the next part, timing plays a crucial role in making the glitch work correctly.

Loopers must stand over Klombo's blowhole and use Web Shooters (Image via YouTube/GKI)

The looper moves towards Klombo's blowhole over its head. If they are right above the creature's opening on the head, they should hit the Web Shooter swing in the hole as soon as he is about to launch them into the air.

Once launched, use the mythic to swing around (Image via YouTube/GKI)

When launched, players will get the option to swing using the Web Shooters across the map. However, the deploy glider option will not be shown then.

Later on, when the player attempts a jump from a height, the glider redeploy option will automatically pop up, despite it being disabled in Battle Royale games.

Loopers can use this glitch to redeploy the glider infinite times (Image via YouTube/GKI)

The glitch works only correctly if the timing of the web shot is accurate, else it won't work. This, in turn, gives the looper attempting the glitch an advantage of infinite glider redeploys throughout the match.

Fortnite glider redeploy is one of the best OG items

Glider redeploy is one of the best items Fortnite has added to its OG days. They used to be helpful when players were fighting using High Ground retakes or attempting a sky base.

The item provides immunity to the looper carrying it in a Battle Royale match against fall damage. Several players around the community have experienced the item before and have created a Fortnite sky base method which is popular to date.

Although the Team Rumble mode also gives players infinite Glider Redeploys, it is an added feature and not an item. However, in a Battle Royale match, adding glider redeploys is a risky game as Epic might face backlash. This is why launch pads do the task of gliding, and in Fortnite Chapter 2, the crash pads aided players to avoid fall damage.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar