Fortnite YouTuber finds ultimate skybase strategy in Chapter 3 

What sets Fortnite apart from other Battle Royale games is its building mechanism. Players can experiment and create all sorts of structures that are beneficial during end circles or during fights with other players.

Skybase is a veteran strategy that is getting a lot of traction in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Basically, it is a tactic where you build up as the storm closes - so nobody can see you building. Then essentially you are looking down on the remaining players from the sky, somewhat like a bird's-eye view.

Now, a player has found a whole new skybasing method called the Shield Fountain Skybases. Shield Keg was recently added to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 and players are finding new ways to exploit it every day.

Fortnite YouTuber has the ultimate skybase technique in Chapter 3

The shield keg in Fortnite Chapter 3 is a new item that belches healing juice in a radius around a keg, providing more shield healing per second than any other shield item. Now, a Fortnite YouTuber has found an incredible way to make use of the item while skybasing with it. Skybasing has been very popular and players love to test out most of the new items by skybasing with them.

A Fortnite YouTuber going by the username Muselk has discovered an incredible way to skybase using the new shield keg in Chapter 3. The player builds a skybase as the circle shrinks and the storm approaches. Then, he and his teammates deploy the shield keg and destroy the skybase's platform and start falling down. Instead of falling to their deaths, both players survived the fall, thanks to the healing powers of the shield keg.

As seen in the video above, both the players had their shields constantly being replenished during the fall, as well as after touching the ground. While this could just be another glitch, it is still interesting and worth trying out. Earlier, players had tried skybasing with tents as well.

Both are great for breaking fall damage. But this new shield keg technique steals the cake.

