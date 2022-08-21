Fortnite glitch is letting players obtain infinite loot, here's how

A new Fortnite glitch allows players to obtain infinite loot and is caused by the Kamehameha ability. Players can use it to get a full Mythic loadout, which makes it extremely valuable.

Epic Games hasn't tested Kamehameha's interaction with other objects, which is why there is a new Fortnite glitch with the Mythic ability every day. However, the good thing is that they don't overstay their welcome, as the developers are usually quick to fix them.

This article will look at how to use the latest Fortnite glitch and duplicate loot. There are certain steps that players have to follow to make it work, and these steps are explained below.

New Fortnite glitch multiplies loot via Reality Saplings

Epic Games released the Reality Tree at the beginning of Chapter 3 Season 3. At first, the tree was only found in Reality Falls, but it has expanded since and can now be found in many different spots on the map.

While the Reality Tree is significant to the storyline, it's also very important as a gameplay element. It rewards players with Reality Seeds, which can be planted and grown into Reality Saplings.

As Fortnite gamers are aware, the saplings are incredible for obtaining high-quality loot, and it is even possible to get Mythic loot from them.

To use the Fortnite glitch to obtain infinite loot from Reality Saplings, please follow the steps below:

Land at any Reality Tree

Obtain and plant Reality Seeds

Obtain the Kamehameha ability

Use the Mythic ability on the Reality Sapling

There are certain limitations to this glitch. Players cannot use it to obtain infinite loot from Reality Saplings that have fruit on them. For the glitch to work, gamers have to use a sapling that hasn't fully grown yet. Furthermore, they have to keep a certain distance between themselves and the Reality Sapling. If they stand too close to it, the exploit will not yield any results.

If done successfully, players will receive a lot of loot that will appear around the sapling. The Fortnite glitch is perfect for every game mode, especially in Squads, where every member can get a full loadout through it.

Where to find Kamehameha and Reality Seeds

Reality Seeds can be picked up from any Reality Tree branch, including the big tree at Reality Falls. The tree has expanded to many places across the island, and players can get the seeds from Condo Canyon, Butter Bloom, Logjam Lotus, and other places.

Kamehameha can be obtained by purchasing the Mythic ability from a Dragon Ball vending machine. These vending machines are spawned randomly across the island, and players can purchase the ability from them for 250 Gold.

The Kamehameha Mythic ability can be obtained by extracting capsules that fall over the island (Image via Epic Games)

Alternatively, players can extract capsules that fall all over the island. They fall every few minutes and contain both Kamehameha and the Nimbus Glider. However, they usually attract a lot of players, which is why gamers need to be careful when approaching them.

