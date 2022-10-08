Fortnite glitch makes players invisible, but there's a twist

Where there are pirate ships, there are bound to be a few cannons. Driftwood is one of the in-game places to feature them in Fortnite. While these lumbering weapons from the Golden Age of Piracy pack a punch, they are not very effective in combat.

However, that hasn't stopped players from using them to eliminate opponents over the years. Cannons may be clunky, but they inflict enough damage to send opponents running. To make things more interesting, a glitch has been spotted among players who are trying to move about too much with the cannon.

Cannons are turning people invisible in Fortnite

Discovered by a user called SevinKpacy on Reddit, the glitch seemingly allows the cannon to grant the power of invisibility to its user when it is moved out of Driftwood. While the affected player can most certainly be eliminated in combat, it can be tricky for others to hit something that cannot be seen.

Using this glitch, the player was able to reach the final zone in-game and witness two opponents lollygagging, waiting to get a Victory Royale. As seen in the clip, the opponents are oblivious to the player moving about unimpeded and shooting a round from the cannon directly at them.

Another interesting bug/glitch is that players can enter a cannon and somehow push themselves about. According to a user named Ougisooky, the player, in essence, becomes the cannon by activating autorun and entering it at the same time. However, firing it will result in the player being shot out of the cannon.

What has Epic Games done about these glitches in Fortnite?

For most glitches this season, given the complexity of coding and functionality, the developers have been disabling specific features/mechanics. The most recent example of this has been the disabling of the 'blob' mechanic in the Fortnite Competitive mode soon after it was discovered that it granted players God-like immortality.

In this case, the cannon has not been disabled, but its mobility has been limited. Players can no longer waltz around the map while pushing the cannon. They can only change the direction they're facing and fire from a stationary position. Here's what leaker iFireMonkey had to say:

"The Pirate Cannon can still be used, however it can no longer be pushed or moved. This is due to an exploit allowing users to be invisible just by walking around with the cannon."

While this may be inconvenient for those who seek infamy in Fortnite, it's for the greater good of the community. Furthermore, cannons have lost their edge with snipers being buffed. Those standing with a cannon become larger-than-life targets in-game.

With that said, Epic Games is likely to roll out a better fix sometime later this season. Since the cannon is bound to be in-game until the next phase of the storyline begins, limiting their utility is not the best option. It also makes Blackheart sad and limits players from unlocking their true pirate potential.

Poll : 0 votes