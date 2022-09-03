Fortnite glitch is making players almost invisible

Glitches in Fortnite are nothing new. Players have come to accept them as part of the game and hardly bat an eye anymore. While the term 'glitch' has a gray overtone, it isn't always bad. In fact, the majority of glitches that occur in the game either provide players with XP gains or an unmitigated advantage.

YouTuber Tabor Hill recently discovered an in-game glitch that can render players almost invisible. It makes their entire body sans the head and the back bling disappear. It even affects the player's shadow in the same fashion. However, the player's hitboxes remain intact and prone to attacks.

Glitches in Fortnite often offer a large XP payout. The community has a thriving niche of content creators who regularly try out different Creative maps and look for such bugs. Platforms like YouTube and Reddit are brimming with content promising an XP glitch, and many players often exploit them to level up quickly.

Fortnite YouTuber discovers a unique glitch

Tabor Hill, a popular YouTube-based Fortnite content creator, recently shared a glitch with the community. In his video, Hill elaborates on how the Slurp Bandolette outfit and a shadow bomb can make players almost invisible. However, the video doesn't answer if it is a corolloary of any individual item.

In his video, Hill uses the Reactive edit style of the Slurp Bandolette outfit. Once equipped, he joins a match and drops onto the island. After landing, he scouts for a shadow bomb and finds one in a chest. He then uses the shadow bomb on himself and gets transformed into a shadow.

He soon transforms back, but this time, only his head, back bling and weapon are visible. He, once again, uses a shadow bomb and is transformed into a shadow. He soon reverts to his "almost invisible" state. Although invisible, Hill is still unsure if other players can see him or not.

To corroborate this, he invites his friend to join a private Fortnite match. Both are equipped with the same outfit, and upon landing, both of them undergo the same process and become partially invisible. Hill then tests if he can hit the hitboxes and manages to inflict damage on his friend, establishing that the glitch doesn't compromise hitboxes.

Since it is a bug and will soon be patched, the Slurp Bandolette outfit isn't pay-to-win. Plus, there is no evidence that the glitch was caused by the outfit or the smoke bomb. Players who have the Slurp Legends pack can try this glitch before the developers fix it.

The combo was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 and is available in the item shop for 2,000 V-Bucks. The combo has three skins, namely Slurp Bandolette, Slurp Leviathan, and Rippley vs. Sludge. All three of these have at least three different edit styles.

Introduced in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 8, the latest v21.50 update unvaulted the shadow bombs after almost four years. They are in-game consumables that can transform players into shadows. While in shadow mode, they are unable to interact with any in-game objects.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan