Fortnite GO GOATED! Combat: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

Team deathmatch maps are always some of the most enjoyable experiences in Fortnite's vast library of game modes, pitting teams against each other in an endless battle with the simple objective of eliminating all enemies. With the help of the Creative tools and the Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN), creators can build experiences that allow for simple fun.

One such experience is the GO GOATED! Combat map, made by theboydilly, the Fortnite creator behind other popular maps like GO GOATED! Zone Wars. The GO GOATED! Combat map changes things up a bit and pits four teams against each other to battle it out in an endless loop.

This article will break down how you can find the GO GOATED! Combat map, and get in on the classic deathmatch vibe.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Fortnite GO GOATED! Combat map: Everything you need to know

Expand Tweet

UEFN map code

With the GO GOATED! Combat map receiving a lot of attention from the Fortnite community, spotting it among the long list of experiences in the Discover menu should be relatively easy. However, to avoid the hassle of browsing through Creative maps and get straight to the action, make your way to the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby's search icon in the top-left corner.

Here, you'll find a search bar prompting you to enter the designated UEFN map code for the GO GOATED! Combat map: 7632-5434-5590. Hit confirm after you've entered the assigned map code. This will change your current game mode to the GO GOATED! Combat map, and you can get into a public lobby.

How to play

Expand Tweet

Once you load into a match on the GO! GOATED Combat map, you'll be assigned one of four teams and will be spawned inside the base for that team. Here, you can find a plethora of weapons, including newer weapons like the Chains of Hades and the Hand Cannon, that you can choose from to build your ideal loadout.

After you've crafted your arsenal, head out from the base and into the arena to fight it out with other teammates. Much like the Crazyy Red Vs Blue map, players are allowed to respawn without limits and the simple goal is to eliminate all enemies. You can also try and unlock the vault in your base by stacking up 99 kills, allowing you to get your hands on Mythic weapons.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!