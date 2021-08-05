Fortnite Grabitron location: How to launch toilets with a Grabitron in Fortnite Season 7

Grandpa Rick seems to be in a good mood despite the island of Fortnite being obliterated by aliens and their Mothership. But then, when is Rick not in a good mood?

To spread some laughs and "potty jokes" around, Grandpa Rick is looking for some volunteers. He needs help with his plan to launch toilets in the air, using the latest alien weapon, Grabitron.

Loopers willing to help out will be rewarded with 30,000 experience points and will get a chance to test out the latest weapon technology that the alien invaders have to offer. Word of caution: don't launch the toilets straight up.

"Launch toilets with a Grabitron" Fortnite week 9 Epic challenge (Image via XTigerHyperX/Twitter)

Note: Fortnite Week 9 Epic Challenges will go live on August 5th, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How to complete the "Launch toilets with a Grabitron" Fortnite week 9 Epic challenge

To complete this challenge, players will have to use a Grabitron to launch two toilets. This challenge is not bound to a single match, and players can complete it in multiple attempts.

Where to find a Grabitron in Fortnite?

The first step to completing this challenge will be to acquire a Grabitron. This will be rather difficult as abductors are out of the game at the moment, and access to the Mothership's interior has been cut off as well.

The audio failed but we found a terrible way to use Fortnite's Grab-itron... pic.twitter.com/pim5jkwK7P — Adamaru (@AdamGrenade) August 3, 2021

The only way to find this new weapon will be to search for normal chests, and hopefully, with a bit of luck, it should drop the item. Additionally, given that Holly Hatchery is now an alien POI, the chances of finding the weapon there could be relatively better.

Where to find toilets in Fortnite?

Once the weapon has been acquired, players need to find two toilets, aka commodes, and then grab them using the weapon and launch them into the air. Thankfully, while the weapon itself is difficult to acquire, finding toilets is much easier.

Players can find toilets at almost any POI that has a building in the area. However, a good place to find multiple toilets would be at IO Satellite stations. Given that IO guards are posted there, players will find at least two toilets in each base.

Here's a list of the IO satellite bases:

Deep Woods Dish - Stealthy Stronghold

Dinky Dish - Southeast of Craggy Cliffs

Defiant Dish - East of Weeping Woods

Dockside Dish - West of Dirty Docks

Destined Dish - Southeast of Misty Meadow

Discovery Dish - West of Believer Beach

Dampy Dish - Southwest of Slurpy Swamp

Readers can watch this video for more information:

