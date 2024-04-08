Fortnite Hero City Boss Fight: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

Boss Fight maps have become an increasingly common part of the Fortnite ecosystem as creators use the capabilities of the Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) to the limits and create immersive combat experiences that have both PvP and PvE elements. While there are a ton of exceptional Boss Fight maps out there, the Hero City Boss Fight has garnered a lot of attention from the community due to its unique boss designs.

The Hero City Boss Fight map, created by Fortnite Creator herocreate, throws players into an open world setting in a massive city filled with not just enemy players but also humongous monsters that appear and terrorize the city at certain intervals. This article will break down how you can find the Hero City Boss Fight Fortnite map, and truly test yourself in battle against giant monsters.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Hero City Boss Fight map

UEFN map code

Since the Hero City Boss Fight map attracts a consistent player base due to its highly competitive and rewarding nature, it should be relatively easy to spot in the sea of other Creative maps on the Discover menu. However, if you cannot find the map or just want to skip the hassle, you can head to the search icon in the top left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby.

Here, you will find a search bar prompting you to enter the designated UEFN map code for the Hero City Boss Fight map: 6315-1152-5083. Once you have entered the assigned map code, you can hit confirm. This will change your current game mode to the Hero City Boss Fight map and you can now ready up to join into a public lobby and take the fight to the large monsters.

How to play

Once you load into the Hero City Boss Fight map, you will spawn on a platform where you can find a lot of Vending Machines offering you almost all weapons from the game's long arsenal of weapons and items. Here, you can select the weapons you want for your ideal loadout and once you are ready, you can jump into a teleporter and transport to the battle arena.

Within the arena, it's every man for himself, and unlike the Valhalla Bossfight Fortnite map, where players have to go to a specific area to engage in a boss fight, the Hero City Boss Fight map spawns bosses in the city after regular intervals. Players can choose to work together or against each other when trying to take the bosses down.

