Fortnite Valhalla Bossfight: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

Ever since the launch of UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite), players and creators have been trying to push the envelope of what is possible with the assets provided in the Unreal Editor. This is perfectly highlighted in the Fortnite Valhalla Bossfight map, which allows players to take on massive leviathans from Norse Mythology in a boss fight straight out of the newer God of War games.

The Valhalla Bossfight map, created by Fortnite Creator Bifrost Studios, brings elements from RPGs to the Creative game mode and allows players to utilize various weapons from Fortnite's vast arsenal in a much more cinematic experience. This article will explain how players can find the Valhalla Bossfight map and jump into massive serpent boss battles within the world of Fortnite.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Valhalla Bossfight map

UEFN map code

You can easily find the Valhalla Bossfight map through the in-game list of Creative game modes. Since the map is one of the more popular UEFN experiences, it is featured heavily on the Discover page. However, if you're not able to immediately find the map, you can navigate to the search icon in the top left corner of the main Battle Royale lobby.

Here, you will see a search bar prompting you to enter the designated Fortnite UEFN map code for the Valhalla Bossfight map: 4420-8150-0081. Once you have put in the code, you can hit the confirm button. This will change your current game mode to the Valhalla Bossfight map, and you can now queue into a lobby filled with other players.

How to play

Once you have launched into a match, you will spawn in a hut with a Common Rarity Sideways Scythe in your inventory. Around the hut, you can find multiple vendors selling weapons of different rarities, which you can purchase in exchange for Gold. To earn Gold, you have to go out into the world and fight zombies while also finding chests to loot.

You need to build your arsenal with weapons from the vendors before heading to the boss fight arena, where you can transport to a small island with other players and start a boss battle. There are different tiers of serpents you can fight during a boss battle, and it is set to random, adding an element of surprise to the boss fights.

Defeating the serpent, as well as the zombies, provides you with XP for the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass, allowing you to progress through the tiers while experiencing epic boss battles.

