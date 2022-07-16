Fortnite: Hinata skin gets hate for a bizarre reason

When it comes to cosmetics that stay true to their original form in-game, Fortnite takes the cake. While they may not look as good as envisioned or expected, the developers keep them accurate to their source. This was one of the major concerns before the Naruto collaboration could occur.

Fans of manga and anime were worried that Epic Games would spoil the characters' design and appeal. Well, as it turns out, nothing of the sort happened. When the skins were finally revealed, the community was beyond content.

Following the success of the first collaboration with Fortnite, another one soon followed. While there were a few issues with the exclusivity regarding one item, everything else was perfect. However, it would seem that some loopers were not happy with how Hinata was designed in-game.

Fans take a dig at Epic Games for inconsistency in Hinata's design in Fortnite

According to hardcore Naruto fans, Hinata was poorly designed for the collaboration. While the skin did resemble the characters, certain facial features were off. One Redditor, who goes by RedYoshiCraft, decided to take matters into their own hands and improve the design.

Based on the feedback, the facial features that needed correcting were the eyes, pupil size, and overall placement. Additionally, the character's head needed some flattening and was pulled out slightly from the sides. Here's what Hinata should have looked like, and here are a few fans' reactions to the makeover:

FN Rascal @SingleHotLatina @lillithra Yeah the picture there is a fan edit of the Fortnite model. It's clear a simple adjustment of get head and eyes fixes the whole skin. @lillithra Yeah the picture there is a fan edit of the Fortnite model. It's clear a simple adjustment of get head and eyes fixes the whole skin.

Based on the feedback from those on the thread, these changes make the skin look much better. Even those who are not hardline fans of the anime find the subtle changes more appealing. One user by the name of pokeemanz16 had this to say:

"I'm not a Naruto guy, let alone an anime guy really, so her looking off never bugged me too much, but holy sh*t seeing your version compared to the actual version is like night and day. Now I understand how you guys feel lol."

Having said all that, did Epic Games mess up the design, or are fans overreacting? There are two sides to this coin, and both should be considered equally.

Fortnite ruined Hinata? No, it did not

Before getting mad at Epic Games, fans must remember that the original creator must approve all character designs with any crossover. If that's not possible, the said franchise's creative team will have to approve it before signing off on the character's design for Fortnite.

Since Epic Games does not own the rights to any character from Naruto, they must follow strict creative guidelines. Thus, the skins that make it to the game are in some way approved by the creative team of Naruto. Blaming Epic Games, to an extent, makes no sense.

Mustard Plays @MustardPlays Couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate the new #Naruto skins coming to #Fortnite than the make the Reanimation Justin in #Fortnite Creative! Turned out decent Couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate the new #Naruto skins coming to #Fortnite than the make the Reanimation Justin in #FortniteCreative! Turned out decent 😅 https://t.co/s9IbAK8cMn

If the original design team finds the skins satisfactory, that's the end of the debate. But having said that, not being able to recreate the character and keep her true to her original design can be upsetting for fans. However, they must also remember that there are a few limitations when creating skins.

At times, skins look and feel off not on purpose but for practical reasons. A good example is Peely sitting differently than other characters while using the Lil' Carpet Ride emote in Fortnite. With all that being said, perhaps Epic Games may take note of the inconsistency in the design and decide to fix it in the future.

