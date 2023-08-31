Fortnite: Hire a Character in different matches

New NPCs (Characters) have made their way to the island in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. While not all of them are new per se, they have not been seen on the island for ages. You can interact with them to purchase items/weapons and even hire them if you are willing to part with your precious gold bars. They are not exactly power houses when it comes to combat, but they are more reliable than random teammates in most instances.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" challenge for Week 1 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, you have to hire an NPC (Character) in different matches. Although this task is not combat oriented, there are risks involved all the same. For this reason, you will earn 24,000 experience points once you have completed the challenge. This will be helpful for leveling up the Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass.

How to hire a Character in different matches in Fortnite

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

To complete this challenge, you must do two things: Land at Named Locations that hosts hireable NPCs (Characters), and hire them using hold bars.

1) Land at an Named Locations that have hireable NPCs (Characters)

Use the in-game feature to find NPCs (Characters) on the island (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

There are a total of 16 NPCs (Characters) on the island, but only 5 of them can be hired in Chapter 4 Season 4. They are:

Nolan Chance (Scout Specialist) - Frenzy Fields

Bull Shark (Scout Specialist) - Creeky Compound

Royale Bomber (Supply Specialist) - Brutal Bastion

Beastmode (Heavy Specialist) - Breakwater Bay

Sun Strider (Medic Specialist) - Eclipsed Estate

Since NPCs (Characters) have been updated to fulfill Specialist roles, each of them will serve you differently in combat. Scout Specialists will reveal enemy players. Supply Specialists will resupply you from time to time. Heavy Specialists will toss explosives at opponents. Lastly, Medic Specialists will heal you periodically.

Given that they have different perks, they will function very differently in certain situations. As such, if you are looking for NPCs (Characters) that help more in combat, Scout and Medic Specialists would be the top pick.

2) Hire them using gold bars

Choose your NPC (Character) wisely as they cost gold bars to hire (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Once you have decided which NPC (Character) suits your needs best, go to the indicated locations to find them. Interact with them to bring up the dialogue wheel and select the "Hire" option. Depending on the type of Specialist you are hiring, the cost will vary. This task will have to be done a total of three times to complete the challenge and earn 24,000 experience points.

That said, keep in mind that hired NPCs (Characters) can be eliminated in combat. Much like you, they can sustain damage from bullets, grenades, and even The Storm. Once eliminated, there is no way to Reboot them.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!