Fortnite: Hit an enemy opponent within 15 seconds of collecting your first weapon

When it comes to Fortnite, landing first and getting a weapon can make all the difference. This is especially true when aiming for Hot Spots or hot-drop zones. If you are able to secure a weapon, opponents within your immediate vicinity will be at your mercy, and in all probability, they will not attack, but rather run. This is great for locking down the area as soon as possible to secure higher tier loot.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" challenge for Week 8 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, you will have to hit an enemy opponent using a weapon. However, it has to be within 15 seconds of collecting your first weapon. This can be anything that is available in the current loot pool. Although the task is combat oriented, you will only receive 15,000 experience points, but it's better than nothing at this stage.

To complete this challenge, you must do three things: Land as fast as possible, find a weapon, and use it within 15 seconds to hit/damage an enemy opponent.

1) Choose a good landing location

Jump off the Battle Bus as soon as possible to land first (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The first thing you want to do is find an active landing location. This can either be a Named Location like Eclipsed Estate or a popular Landmark. The goal however is to land before anyone else does. This will give you a few seconds to scout the area and locate weapons lying on the ground. Don't pick them up just yet though. Finding high-ground will also be advantageous, but do not worry if it's not possible.

2) Pick up a weapon next to an opponent

Mark a weapon on the ground to keep track of it (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Keep an eye on the skyline to keep track of where opponents are landing. This will let you find them with ease. Be sure to avoid tracking those landing atop of buildings as getting to them will be more difficult. Look for enemy players at ground level or easy to reach places. Once you find a target that looks feasible, pick up a weapon that is nearby and begin the hunt.

3) Aggressively seek out the enemy player and shoot them

Don't hold back when engaging the enemy player (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Once you have picked up the weapon, the clock will start ticking. You will have exactly 15 seconds to shoot them. Keep in mind that you just have to land a shot and not eliminate them. That said, aggressively seek out the enemy player and shoot them. If possible, eliminate them for extra experience points or rotate out of the area if you feel unsure of being able to take them out.

