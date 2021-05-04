Fortnite hotfix update (May 3rd): Tac Shotgun, Infantry rifle unvaulted, chest rate improved, mechanical part buff, and more

Fortnite has seen a few interesting updates throughout this season. Although it isn't a significant update, the latest Fortnite hotfix brings a few welcome changes to the game.

From the beginning of this season, the community has been complaining about the unbalanced mechanical part drop rates, among various other things. The Fortnite hotfix update addresses a few of those issues in the game.

Although proper patch notes were missing for this update, the officials did talk about the changes in a tweet on the Fortnite Status Twitter page.

Fortnite hotfix brings welcome changes to the game

✅ Two favorites return! Unvaulted the Tactical Shotgun and Infantry Rifle

✅ Doubling chance of Crafting Parts in floor loot (again!)

✅ Mech Parts dropped from cars increased 50%

✅ Improved loot chances for fish spots, Supply Drops, and Bunker Chests - favoring Classic weapons pic.twitter.com/O2gnsHj4Yh — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) May 3, 2021

As per the information in the tweet, the Infantry Rifle and the Tactical Shotgun are back in-game. Both can be found in loot chests all over the game, though the latter also occurs as common floor loot. However, neither weapon can be crafted from makeshift ones in Fortnite.

After the Fortnite hotfix, players will have a better chance at acquiring loot from fishing spots, supply drops, and bunker chests. The RNG for this will majorly favor classical weapons, i.e., mechanical ones.

Given that the primal weapon floor loot was buffed, this update aims to balance the availability of primal and mechanical weapons.

This new update also fixes drop rates for the mechanical parts. Earlier, the drop rates for these parts were very erratic, but they seem to be much more stable after this update.

Not only that, but the overall drop rates for mechanical and animal parts have been buffed as well with the Fortnite hotfix. Initially, these crafting items dropped as stacks of 1, which were then buffed up to stacks of 2.

The current buff won't see them dropping as stacks of 4, but these parts will be available more abundantly than before.

The increased availability of mechanical parts will now make mechanical weapons more readily available to everyone. This means better players will have quicker access to the Pump Shotgun.

However, the introduction of the Tactical Shotgun levels out the playing field in this regard.

That being said, there was no downtime for the Fortnite hotfix. These were just minor changes to the game and went live almost instantly.

The community has reacted positively to these changes, and here's to hoping more community-friendly updates are seen in the upcoming days in Fortnite.