Fortnite: How to boost into a Runaway Boulder and dislodge it with a Baller

At the start of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, the developers introduced a brand new type of tree to the game called Timber Pine. Unlike other trees, these not only provide wood to players but kills as well.

If timed correctly, upon being cut down, Timber Pines will magically roll towards an opponent and inflict damage upon them. Although this mechanic did come in handy, dodging a falling tree is not that difficult. That is why Epic Games added Runaway Boulder.

When hit a couple of times, they break away from their position and roll down to injure players who might be nearby. Since not everyone seems to be using them in combat, the developers are tasking Fortnite players with doing the needful. However, there is a twist.

Rather than simply hitting it with a pickaxe to break it free from its position, Loopers will have to use a Baller to do the same. While it's not too difficult, there are a few complications involved. Nevertheless, upon completing the task, they'll be awarded 15,000 experience points.

Rock and Roll: Fortnite Chapter 3 Edition

As aforementioned, the task may get a bit complicated. Since Loopers must use a Baller to pry free a Runaway Boulder, an added layer of dynamics comes into play. Nevertheless, there is an easy way to complete the task; here's how:

Land outside on the eastern slope of Rave Cave.

Find a Baller and leave the area (don't bother gearing up).

Once clear of the area, head towards the northeast of the POI, a Runaway Boulder will be atop a hill.

Use the Baller's Grappler to guide the vehicle into position and boost into the Runaway Boulder.

Boost into it until it breaks.

Optional: Hit it with a Pickaxe twice before boosting with the Baller to speed up the process.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Things to remember while using a Runaway Boulder in Fortnite Chapter 3

Runaway Boulders function just like Timber Pines but are faster. They can be used to split up teams, break builds, damage vehicles, and even kill animals. In short, standing in the path of a Runaway Boulder is not the best idea.

Siah💫 (announcement soon...) @ufwsiah OMG FIRST FORTNITE BOULDER CLIP OF THE SEASON RTRT OMG FIRST FORTNITE BOULDER CLIP OF THE SEASON RTRT https://t.co/lrn5OjXtBc

However, using this new environmental item in Fortnite requires much more finesse than Timber Pines. Given that the boulder's surface area is less than that of rolling logs, players must time things perfectly. Furthermore, while some logs can move uphill to a slight degree, boulders will only roll downhill at all times.

Depending on which side their base is destroyed, it will roll in that general direction. However, much like Timber Pines, they should seek out targets at will. At times, these can be in the opposite direction as well. Once they stop rolling, players can even hit them with a pickaxe to get them going again.

Keeping this in mind, players will have to be careful not to get hit by the boulder themselves. However, in most situations, this shouldn't be a problem. Worst case scenario, Loopers will have to sprint and do some parkour to get out of the way.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far