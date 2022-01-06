Fortnite Chapter 3 Week 5 challenges: How to knock down Timber Pines

The latest type of tree to be added to Fortnite is the Timber Pine. They are currently the tallest in-game and can be harvested for wood. What makes them special is that unlike other trees that disintegrate upon being harvested, these fall down.

Knock down Timber Pines in Fortnite Chapter 3 for XP (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

To test out how fast a Timber Pine falls, Epic Games' is tasking Flipsiders with knocking down a few in-game. Those who manage to complete the task will be rewarded with 25,000 experience points.

How to knock down Timber Pines in Fortnite Chapter 3

Knocking down Timber Pines is easy and shouldn't be too difficult even for newcomers. Here are the steps needed to complete the task:

Land in a snowy region of the map (Logjam Lumberyard is a good location).

Find a Timber Pine.

Use the harvesting tool or weapons to knock it down to complete the quest.

Where to find Timber Pines in Fortnite Chapter 3 and how to identify them?

Timber Pines can be found in all snowy regions of the map. They are mixed in with normal trees which may make it difficult to spot them. Nevertheless, there are easy telltale signs to spot the difference.

For starters, they are extremely tall in Fortnite and have a slender base compared to most other trees in-game. Additionally, the base of Timber Pines is not covered with moss like normal trees. They have a clean texture.

Finally, the major difference between normal trees and Timber Pines is the HP. They only have 200 HP in-game, whereas the other large trees can have up to 600 HP. Users should easily be able to spot the HP bar when harvesting the tree.

The secret of the Timber Pine

Unknown to many new and seasoned Fortnite players, Timber Pines have a few secrets up their woody barks. When they fall, they don't just fall down but use physics to bounce about and come to a standstill.

If timed correctly, Flipsiders can use these mechanics to destroy enemy builds and take out opponents. Unfortunately, they can't be used to destroy armored walls in-game.

In addition to this neat little trick, Timber Pines in Fortnite have an 'auto-aim' feature. Rather than fall in the direction they are being cut, they tend to fall towards the direction of the nearest enemy.

This being the case, players can simply shoot the trees and cause them to fall down on unsuspecting opponents. Currently, it's unclear if this is a technical glitch or if it is exactly how its meant to function.

