Fortnite player turns trees into rafts and paddles them with his pickaxe

Many Fortnite players have discovered that they are able to knock down big trees and use them to all sorts of advantages while in a fight against an enemy. An unanticipated travel method shot across YouTube. However, when someone thought to push one of the downed logs into the water.

Logs from fallen trees are a great way to smash an enemy's structures or even down them with some luck. Their utility increased immensely after a couple of experiments concluded that they float and can be ridden across Fortnite's waterways.

Fallen trees can double as a makeshift Raft in Fortnite Chapter 3

The trees that work for this crazy travel method are mostly clustered in the snowy areas of the Fortnite map. There are many different sizes of trees in Chapter 3, so look for the biggest ones that are easily larger than a player standing next to it.

In the video, this Fortnite player found an entire forest of viable trees to the north of Camp Cuddle and Loot Lake. After some testing, he discovered that these trees would fall in the direction that he chopped them down and that it's rather difficult to knock other trees over.

They always fell to the left whenever he shot the trees down with a weapon. The learning Fortnite player then decided to continue with the investigation and knocked one into the water.

Once on top of the log, HJDOOGAN managed to propel it forward by hitting it repeatedly with his harvesting tool. The log only has so much health before it breaks, so players won't be able to exploit this hack for very long.

Knocking over a log and using it to traverse across a lake or down a river might be a 200 IQ way to escape the storm circle or an undesirable fight with an enemy. Try out this Raft system in the next Fortnite match to see how well trees work as rafts and if they can be a reliable means of travel in Chapter 3.

