Fortnite: How to bounce on 3 separate Crash Pads without landing

Crash Pads are perhaps some of the most unique utility items in Fortnite. They were introduced to the game in Chapter 2 Season 2, following the v12.30 update. These items are the best in the game when it comes to avoiding fall damage. They can be deployed while falling from a height to avoid dying on impact.

Although they get vaulted quite often, they make a comeback every now and then. The last time they were in-game was when The Kymera invaded at the start of Chapter 2 Season 7. They were eventually removed following the end-of-season live event.

In Chapter 3 Season 3, they've been added back thanks to the No Sweat Summer celebration. To mark the return of this item, Epic Games is tasking players with bouncing on three separate Crash Pads without landing. Those who manage to complete the task will be rewarded with 15,000 XP.

Guide to bouncing on three separate Crash Pads without landing in Fortnite Chapter 3

There are two ways to complete this challenge, and sadly, both of them are difficult. Nevertheless, with 15,000 experience points on the line, letting it go without trying would be a sheer waste. That being said, here's how to do it:

1) First method - Collect Crash Pads

While this method seems easy to do at first glance, it's not that simple. Despite Crash Pads only falling under the Rare rarity, they are extremely hard to come by. Chances are that players will find Mythic weapons before finding Crash Pads.

Nevertheless, players who manage to find three Crash Pads will have to set them up in close proximity to each other. They must then jump from one to the next without hitting the ground. Placing it on flat terrain would be ideal.

2) Second method - Might Monument Crash Pads

To celebrate No Sweat Summer, the developers have added a large floating POI and some Crash Pads next to the Mighty Monument. If players manage to fight and secure the area, they can use the Crash Pads located in the water to complete the challenge.

Although the Crash Pads are spaced far apart, players should be able to clear the distance easily. Landing in the center of the Crash Pads after each jump will minimize the risk of overshooting the landing or falling off the edge and into the water.

Tips to remember while trying to bounce off Crash Pads in Fortnite Chapter 3

When using Crash Pads, the most important thing that players have to keep in mind is their sense of direction. Given how high they are tossed up in the air, knowing which way is what can be difficult at times. While descending, this lack of direction can cause them to miss their intended landing spot.

Another important thing to remember is never to engage an opponent while using a Crash Pad. If their opponent manages to close the gap, they'll be able to whip out their shotgun and inflict damage mid-air. Even if the shot doesn't land a killing blow, players will be left at a significant disadvantage.

