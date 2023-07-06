Fortnite: How to bounce on bouncy objects

There are plenty of bouncy objects to be found in Fortnite - from tires to umbrellas and even exotic plant life, the choices are many. With the Summer Escape Event for 2023 live and kicking, players have been ecstatic off late. To help them burn off some steam, Epic Games is tasking them with bouncing on bouncy objects.

That being said, as part of the "Purradise Meowscles" Challenge in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, players need to bounce on five bouncy objects in-game. This task is rather entertaining and shouldn't take long to complete. Upon completion, Battle Pass holders will be rewarded with the Purradise Vibes (Music).

Step-by-step guide on how to bounce on bouncy objects in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, players must do two things: Land in either POIs or Landmarks that have bouncy objects, and then proceed to bounce on them.

1) Land in the Jungle Biome or at Gas Stations

Beginners should avoid the Jungle Biome while attempting this challenge (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite).

The first step towards completing this challenge is to land in either the Jungle Biome or at a Gas Station. For those choosing the Jungle Biome, be warned that with the Summer Escape Event ongoing, it has become a hot-drop location.

Nevertheless, if you steer clear of the Landmark known as Sunswoon Lagoon, you shouldn't have an issue. That said, when in the Jungle Biome look for Hop Flowers. They are easy enough to spot and can be found in relatively close proximity to each other. Aside from Hop Flowers, those brave enough to venture to Sunswoon Lagoon will even find umbrellas to bounce on.

For those who opt to land outside of the Jungle biome, they should land at the many Gas Stations located on the island. Landmarks such as Drift Ridge, Hitches And Ditches, Slap N' Gone, and Fallow Fuel. Within the confines of these Landmarks, you will be able to find Tires to bounce off of. Be careful not to

2) Jump onto bouncy objects to bounce

Bouncy objects are easy enough to spot during gameplay (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

After finding bouncy objects in either the Jungle Biome or Gas Stations, the only thing left to do is jump on and bounce off of them. You will have to bounce on bouncy objects five times in total to complete the task. If jumping on the same object twice doesn't count towards progression, you will have to find another.

Nevertheless, since the Fortnite Challenge will be available until the end of Chapter 4 Season 3, there's no need to actively seek out five bouncy objects in the span of a single match. Take your time and do it organically over the course of several matches.

