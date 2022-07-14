Fortnite: How to break open Reality Seed Pods

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has entered its week 6, entailing a new set of weekly challenges for players to complete. Among the nine new quests, the easiest one requires players to break open the Reality Seed pods. The quest awards a total of 15,000 XP upon completion.

"Break open Reality Seed Pods (0/3)"

Ever since the latest season began, Fortnite has furnished many challenges that are related to the Reality Tree one way or the other. All this, plus the fact that the tree's off-shoots are spreading across the map, paints the tree as one of the most important POIs in the game.

The challenge to break open Reality Seed pods might just be the easiest one in the season till date. Since players have already completed challenges in the past that required breaking the Reality pods, this should come as second nature, and given the expanding tree, the pods should be easy to locate.

Easily break open Reality Seed Pods in Fortnite

For the unversed, the Reality Pods are like any other flower pods that are yet to bloom. Upon breaking them open, they disperse Reality Seeds. Players can plant these seeds anywhere on the map. Upon planting, it grows into a Reality Sapling that bears fruit containing weapons and other loot items.

Like a real sapling, these too require tending to. Fortnite players need to weed it from time to time to give it a cool-down period after every harvest. The Reality Sapling is unlike anything else in Fortnite. The place of planting a sapling can affect the loot that players get.

Players can follow these steps to break open the Reality Seed Pods:

Players first need to locate a seed pod. They can be found growing on the roots of the Reality Tree. Since the roots have expanded to different locations on the map, players can find pods in places where these roots are present. A sure-shot spawn location is the Reality Biome. It has a profusion of seed pods growing around it. Once the players have located a seed pod, they need to break it open with the help of a weapon. While the weapons work fine, they take a long time. Players should use their pickaxes to break open the pods. It is better than using any other weapon. Breaking open the pod disperses Reality seeds in the surroundings. Players can collect these to complete other challenges. Players need to repeat this three times in total to complete the challenge.

Although the challenge is easy to complete, there's a caveat. Fortnite players need to break open a total of three different pods. Locating the other two pods can be time-consuming. However, if players land in the Reality biome, it can help maximize their chances of finding more than one pod in close vicinity.

If Fortnite players plan it beforehand and time the quest better, they can accommodate more than one challenge in a single match. To achieve this feat, players should couple two similar quests together. For instance, they can pair this particular quest with one that requires players to pick a legendary fruit from a Reality Sapling.

