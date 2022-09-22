Fortnite: How to bust through a door at Cloudy Condos and No Sweat Insurance

Introduced in Fortnite Chapter 3, the tactical sprint feature has become an essential part of gameplay. Many players have imbibed it into their playstyle and often use the tactical sprint to evade enemies and traverse the map. Keeping this in mind. Epic Games has added a weekly challenge that keeps the sprint feature alive.

The first installment of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 weekly challenges are here and now award 20,000 XP for completing each task. Players can collect XP and rank up fast just by busting through doors at Cloudy Condos and No Sweat Insurance. The only catch is that they need to do it twice, once at each location.

Week One challenges. (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

Considering Cloudy Condos and No Sweat Insurance are newly introduced POIs, the developers have crafted this challenge to familiarize players with the areas.

Fortnite: How to bust through a door at Cloudy Condors and No Sweat Insurance - A step-by-step guide

Once inside a Fortnite Battle Royale match, players can follow these simple steps to complete the challenge:

Land at a POI (Tilted Towers/No Sweat Insurance)

Land near the location of the NPC. (Image via Fortnite.gg)

Located in the middle of the map, No Sweat Insurance is a landmark situated in the popular Tilted Towers POI. Unlike other landmarks and buildings, the No Sweat Insurance building floats in the air.

Players can refer to the location of the Underwriter NPC to land exactly at the landmark. Upon landing, players need to find a suitable door to bust through.

Land at POI ( Cloudy Condos)

Cloudy Condos is located east of Chonker's Speedway. (Image via Fortnite.gg)

Located on the southeast tip of the island, Cloudy Condos is adjacent to the newly introduced Gleaming Condessium POI. Like No Sweat Insurance, this POI floats in the air as well.

Players can land anywhere within the area for the challenge to count. Next, players need to find a suitable door and align themselves to bust through.

Busting through doors

Use tactical sprint while running to bust through doors. (Image via Youtube/Noob Noob Fruit)

Once players have landed at any of the aforementioned POIs, they need to find a suitable door to bust through. Players are advised to select doors that give them sufficient room for a run-up.

Next, players need to run and toggle the tactical sprint button before hitting the door. This button can vary across on the platform that players are using. On PC, the left shift key is bound to tactical sprint by default.

Players should now be able to bust through the door while sprinting. They only need to perform this once at both POIs. Once complete, players will be rewarded with 20,000 XP.

Players can complete the challenge either in Fortnite Battle Royale (BR) or Team Rumble. However, completing it in BR is easier, given the unpredictable storm in Team Rumble. Since both the POIs are located at a distance from each other, this particular challenge will require time to complete.

Since it isn't specified that the challenge must be completed in a single game, players can complete this challenge in a single match by visiting both the POIs or across different matches, landing at one POI per game.

