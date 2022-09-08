Fortnite: How to catch or collect a Zero Point Fish

At the start of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1, fishing was added to the game. Since then, players have been able to now relax in the shade and enjoy a session of catching fish for fun. However, since it's a battle royale game, fishing has a lot more to offer than just relaxation.

Depending on the type of fish players catch, they can use it to heal, restore shields, and gain other such status effects. In Chapter 2 Season 5, a brand new type of fish called the Zero Point variant was added to the game. When consumed, players can recover HP and phase through the air.

Catching or collecting Zero Point Fish in Fortnite will reward players with 15,000 XP (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, Epic Games is tasking players with catching or collecting Zero Point Fish. Those who manage to complete the task during a match will be rewarded with 15,000 XP. Here's how to go about catching or collecting it in-game.

Catching or collecting Zero Point Fish in Fortnite

To start with, catching Zero Point Fish is no different than any other fish in-game. Each variant has its own specific spawn location at which it can be caught. They can be found in fishing holes located in coastal areas, swamps, forest areas, mountainous areas, and any waterbody.

There are five kinds of Zero Point Fish:

Crystal Zero Fish

Skull Zero Fish

Crimson Zero Fish

Leafy Zero Fish

Tiger Zero Fish

Depending on which variant players want to catch, they'll have to go to that specific biome. However, since the Fortnite challenge does not specify a Zero Point Fish in particular, catching any type will complete the task at hand. A Harpoon or Fishing Rod can be used to catch a Zero Point Fish.

Here are a few safe places where players can attempt to fish:

Leafy Reef - west of Greasy Grove.

Beach Bash - west of Reality Falls.

Fisher's Paradise - northwest of Rave Cave.

Lofty Lighthouse - northeast of Sleepy Sound.

Looper's Landing - next to Launchpad island

While Loot Lake is the best place to fish due to the high density of fishing holes, given its central location, a lot of opponents will be present. This will make the task next to impossible to complete. Players should decide for themselves if the risk is worth it.

Those who don't want to take the risk of fishing can search Ice Machines to find them. However, they are scattered around the map, and it'll likely take longer to obtain Zero Point Fish using this method.

What are Fortnite Zero Point Fish?

Zero Point Fish are aquatic life forms that have been affected by The Zero Point. Since it lies exposed at the bottom of Loot Lake, the energy from it has affected certain fish. When consumed, they allow players to phase through the air for a brief moment.

This is very useful when escaping The Storm, outrunning opponents, or even phasing into an opponent's build. Keeping one in the inventory could come in handy during a match.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi