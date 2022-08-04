Where to find the Zero Point fish in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Most players know that Fortnite has fishing mechanics, which allow them to swing a fishing line near any fishing hole and make catches. Aside from having more than 40 selections sprinkled across the map, the game also contains a Zero Point fish and as the name suggests, it can be found in any fishing hole near Zero Point.

Introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, consuming a Zero Point fish provides 15 health gains and a short teleport effect, which is similar to Zero Point crystals.

Coupled with that, it comes in five different variants, with each pickup transforming into a Crystal Zero Point fish.

Fortnite @FortniteGame If you can’t catch a vibe, hit a nearby fishing hole and catch yourself the unvaulted Zero Point Fish If you can’t catch a vibe, hit a nearby fishing hole and catch yourself the unvaulted Zero Point Fish 🐟 https://t.co/DqMR6j9oHF

Fortnite's latest v21.30 update unvaulted the Zero Point fish, with developers being expected to push fishing-based quests. Although the players did receive some fishing challenges, the ones pertaining to Zero Point fish were recently furnished. With that being said, here's a comprehensive guide on finding the coveted catch.

Zero Point fish can be caught near the Loot Lake in Fortnite

Given that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has a plethora of floppers, Zero Point fish is already in contention for a limited spawn area. However, the latest map has the Zero Point conveniently located under a waterbody, providing a concentrated but plentiful bounty of the namesake fish.

Fortnite Players can find Zero Point fish by following these easy steps:

Players first need to land at a convenient location. Since the fish generally spawns near the Zero Point, they can either land near Loot Lake, or proceed to move towards the POI after landing at the desired place.

Upon landing, players need to scout for either a fishing rod or a harpoon gun. Both of these items spawn in floor loots, but a sureshot place to find one is in the cask on the piers around a water body.

Players should note that a rare fishing rod provides a better chance at catching a rare/uncommon fish.

Upon acquiring the desired tool, they need to place them near any fishing hole in the Loot Lake.

Post everything, players either need to cast the fishing line, or shoot the harpoon gun into a fishing hole.

While the harpoon gun will retract almost immediately with the spoil, the fishing rod takes some time to lure a fish.

Upon catching a fish, the fishing rod gives a little tug, signalling players to retract the line.

They should note that catching a fish doesn't always mean it has taken a bait. Often, players get weapons and ammunations instead.

Patience is paramount as players might have to repeat these until they catch a Zero Point Fish.

Note: A harpoon gun gets exhausted after ten rounds, while the fishing rod has infinite use.

Although the fish generally spawn near Zero Point, the process is somewhat randomized. Players can also find it in any fishing hole across the map. However, it will take some time for them to catch one.

With that being said, the fish fulfills a unique purpose: The short teleportation effect it provides can be a handy tactic to either outrun a closing storm or evade an enemy.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far