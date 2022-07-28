Fortnite: How to throw a fish into water

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is all set to enter week 8 of its cycle. Players will get a new set of seasonal challenges. While these are yet to go live, the community is already aware of the upcoming tasks courtesy of leakers and data-miners.

The latest installment of seasonal quests has some very interesting challenges; one of them is to throw a fish into water.

This strange yet interesting challenge is probably the easiest one on the list. Players can use Harpoon guns and fishing rods to catch a fish in any of the water bodies located on the map, and can just fling it back by picking it up.

RutgerK @RutgerK_



Video Guide:



Release: Thursday July 28th, 9 AM ET / 1 PM UTC



🪞 Some interesting challenges, especially the one to find the 'coolest player on the Island' 🤣 🪚 LEAKED #Fortnite Seasonal Quests Week 8🕺Video Guide: youtu.be/Kn0nbpXgtCY Release: Thursday July 28th, 9 AM ET / 1 PM UTC🪞 Some interesting challenges, especially the one to find the 'coolest player on the Island' 🤣 🪚 LEAKED #Fortnite Seasonal Quests Week 8🕺🔗Video Guide: youtu.be/Kn0nbpXgtCY📅 Release: Thursday July 28th, 9 AM ET / 1 PM UTC🪞 Some interesting challenges, especially the one to find the 'coolest player on the Island' 🤣 https://t.co/leooaoMigB

The latest set of challenges has seven different tasks with two additional ones. Players will be rewarded with 15,000 XP for completing each quest. They can gain a total of 135,000 XP by completing the the entire Fortnite Week 8 seasonal quest.

Players can fish in Fortnite using a Harpoon or fishing rod

Most Fortnite players are aware of the fishing mechanics of the game. For those who are not, here's a summary: Fortnite has over 40 different species of fish which provide health and other limited buffs upon consumption.

These are divided into sub categories depending upon their use. Fortnite players can fish in the game with the help of tools like Harpoon guns and fishing rods.

Fortnite Boards @FortniteBoards If you can’t catch a vibe, hit a nearby fishing hole and catch yourself the unvaulted Zero Point Fish https://t.co/i8QOp8qomo If you can’t catch a vibe, hit a nearby fishing hole and catch yourself the unvaulted Zero Point Fishhttps://t.co/i8QOp8qomo fortniteboards.com/?p=2321063&utm… 🔔 If you can’t catch a vibe, hit a nearby fishing hole and catch yourself the unvaulted Zero Point Fish 🐟 https://t.co/i8QOp8qomo fortniteboards.com/?p=2321063&utm… https://t.co/HHuI8dmx4O

Fortnite players can employ two different approaches to complete this challenge. They are as follows:

Fishing:

Players can catch fish in any waterbody on the map.

First, they need to acquire either a fishing rod or a Harpoon gun. While the fishing rod can easliy be found near water bodies, Harpoon gun generally spawns in floor root.

After acquiring a tool of their choice, players need to proceed to the nearest located water body on the map. They can refer to the in-game map for reference.

After arriving at the waterbody, they need to scout for fishes in water.

Fishes can be located by what is called a fishing hole. It is a whirlpool-like instance that happens when a fish comes near the surface of the water.

After locating a fishing hole, players can either swing their fishing rod or shoot the Harpoon at it. It might take a few attemts, but they will eventually catch a fish.

After cathcing one, player can pick it up and throw it back into the water.

Refridgerators:

Players can also complete this challenge by picking up a fish from a refridgerator and throwing it into water.

Players can land at any desired location.

Upon landing, players need to locate a refrigirator. Most of the POIs have one. It gives off a distinctive sound to make it easy to locate.

Upon locating the refrigirator, players need to open it. They would either get a small fry, or a flopper.

Now players need to collect the fish, and approach the nearest located water body.

After arriving at one, players can fling the fish into the water.

players are required to throw a single fish into the water to complete this challenge. Since it is not mentioned that the fish needs to be caught, throwing a fish from the refrigirator should suffice. This task is fairly easy and if players time it right, they can accomplish additional challenges along with this one.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far