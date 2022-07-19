Ice creams in Fortnite: Where to find, what they do, and more

The latest Fortnite update v21.30 has introduced ice cream in-game. If the loopers grow weary from running about, they can now revel in a soft serve. This addition comes in light of Fortnite's latest annual summer blowout.

The No Sweat Summer is the fourth installment of the event. The latest update has also introduced an overload shotgun and a Skatepark POI. Players will also get a fresh new set of challenges pertaining to the summer event.

This isn't the first instance of ice cream in Fortnite. Patch 9.30 was the first to introduce them. Ice cream granted health to the players and was only available at a certain POI. Since this is the latest addition to the game, players can expect ice cream-based challenges in their weekly quests.

Ice cream returns to Fortnite

HYPEX @HYPEX NEW ITEMS & Prime Shotgun NEW ITEMS & Prime Shotgun https://t.co/IHsSAsI63z

This time, ice cream will be offered in the form of a soft serve with a cornet cone. Players can consume them in-game and replenish their health, shields, and more.

At the time of writing, there is no information pertaining to the purpose of each ice cream. However, one can easily connect these variants to the different powers that players get upon using other consumables in the game.

Based on the leaks, these ice creams come in five different variants. They are:

Standard Ice Cream Cone

The Standard Ice cream cone will most probably be used to replenish health, somewhat similar to consuming a flopper.

Chug Ice Cream Cone

Chug Ice Cream Cone, as the name suggests, might give players a shield. Other consumables in the game, like slurpfish and mushrooms, do the same.

Freeze Ice Cream Cone

Freeze Ice Cream Cone's function is hard to deduce. It might give players icy feet upon consuming. The ice-mechanic makes it hard for players to maintain their balance, while increasing speed.

Guzzle Ice Cream Cone

Guzzle Ice Cream Cone might act like guzzle juice and help players replenish their health. Building upon this premise, it can be speculated that the Standard Ice Cream Cone-based heath regain might be capped at around 75%.

Spicy Ice Cream Cone

fortnite.leaks @Gamer1255David



Ice Cream Freeze

Ice Creen Guzzle

Ice Cream Chug

Ice Cream Spicy There are Ice Creams Consumables now.Ice Cream FreezeIce Creen GuzzleIce Cream ChugIce Cream Spicy #fortnite There are Ice Creams Consumables now.Ice Cream FreezeIce Creen GuzzleIce Cream ChugIce Cream Spicy #fortnite https://t.co/R6ViOY6GeL

The Spicy Ice Cream Cone might give players the pepper effect. It is a gameplay-mechanic that results in greater speed and momentum.

RutgerK @RutgerK_

- No Sweat Summer Event Loading Screen

- No Sweat Summer Event Umbrella

- New Ice Cream Consumables with different effects (5)

- New Overload Shotgun #Fortnite Update v21.30:- No Sweat Summer Event Loading Screen- No Sweat Summer Event Umbrella- New Ice Cream Consumables with different effects (5)- New Overload Shotgun #Fortnite Update v21.30:- No Sweat Summer Event Loading Screen- No Sweat Summer Event Umbrella- New Ice Cream Consumables with different effects (5)- New Overload Shotgun https://t.co/TC3H6Cw5Cf

Fortnite already has an ice cream-centric POI and character in the game. Lil Whip is a softserve-like mascot of SoFDeeZ, an ice cream parlor located in Coney Crossroads. Just like the first appearance of ice cream in Fortnite, they might be exclusively available at SoFDeeZ this time as well. If not, players might have to purchase them from Lil Whip.

The addition of consumable ice cream aligns well with the design philosophy of the summer event, as during last year's event, players got ice-pop back bling.

Note: The article is based on leaks and speculation. Hence, players are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far