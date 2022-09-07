Fortnite XP map codes: 5 maps to try in Chapter 3 Season 3 before they're patched

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 ends in a few days, meaning it is the last call for players to reach level 200 and claim all the goodies in the Battle Pass. Once the season ends, cosmetics not collected will be lost forever.

While most Battle Pass holders have reached levels 150-180 on average, not everyone is there yet.

Since combat and challenges can be time-consuming, earning XP is a slow grind. Thankfully, it doesn't have to be.

Those with some spare time can earn easy and hassle-free XP by using certain map codes. Here are five of the best XP maps to try out before they are patched.

These five XP maps in Fortnite are fun and easy to try out

1) 150+ LEVEL EASY DEATHRUN - 6034-8292-2162

When it comes to earning XP by going AFK in Fortnite, this map has more options than Netflix. In total, there are six ways to earn XP, and here are the steps needed to follow for each method:

Corner of the castle wall

Do an emote next to the Peely stuffed toy.

Run to the castle wall corner and activate the secret XP button.

Note: This method grants the most amount of XP on this map.

Castle high-wall right corner

Do an emote next to the Peely toy.

Scale the first window and go towards the end of the castle, keeping to the right side.

Jump up the wall and activate the secret XP button.

Castle high-wall left corner front side

Emote next to the Peely stuffed toy.

Turn left and run towards the window on the left-hand side of the castle.

Scale the wall and enter through the window.

Turn left and scale the wall again to reach the top.

Go to the corner of the wall and activate the secret button for XP.

Hotdog stand

Emote in front of the Peely stuffed toy.

Turn left and run around the castle until a hotdog stand comes into view.

Enter the gate next to the hotdog stand and find the secret XP button in the left-hand corner of the wall.

Small building

Run and approach the building from the left-hand side.

Go to the corner wall and find the secret XP button.

Deathrun

Start the deathrun.

Reach the third checkpoint and go towards the left-hand side of the path.

A secret XP button can be found in the gap between the pathways.

2) XJETT 1V1 BUILD FIGHTS - 4775-4962-6989

Most 1v1 build fight maps in Fortnite look rather basic, but this one hides a cool secret that allows loopers to earn XP while being AFK. Although the amount of XP earned is not a lot, it is decent and keeps flowing without issues.

They can follow these steps to begin earning XP:

Start the map and exit through the portal.

Go to the other side of the map, find a green button, and turn it on.

Go to the northwest corner of the map.

Build three floor tiles pointing westward.

Walk off the floor and get teleported to the castle.

Go under the stairs and activate the secret XP button.

3) 2.0 LOOL 1V1 BUILD FIGHT - 0110-7302-4578

Much like other 1v1 build fights in Fortnite, this too shares the exact blueprint but has a few tricks up its sleeves. For starters, players can gain some XP by activating secret XP buttons rather than having to duke it out for them.

Here are the steps needed to do so:

Corner XP

After entering the map, look for the knob on the left-hand side.

Build a roof tile in front of it.

Facing the spawn area, build five ramp tiles.

Next, build three floor tiles.

Walk on the third-floor tile and face the right side.

Activated the secret button for XP.

Boostpad

Once on the map, go to the boost pad on the left-hand side.

Facing the spawn area, start building ramp tiles in front of the boost pad.

After building 27 ramp tiles, next build 7 floor tiles.

Stand in between the sixth and seventh-floor tile and face left.

Activate the secret button to get XP in Fortnite.

Respawn box

Go to the left of the respawn box, located below the main spawning area.

Build ramp tiles to reach the top of the respawn box.

Once in the far-left corner, face the opposite direction and build three floor tiles.

A secret button will be found directly in front of the third-floor tile.

Activate it to receive XP.

4) BLACK PIT- FFA 2.0 - 4507-1743-9149

Like other similar Fortnite maps, this one offers the chance for users to kit out before dropping to the battle pit below. However, this map holds a neat secret. Rather than fighting to earn XP, they can use the secret XP button.

Here are the steps needed to get started:

Find and equip the Jetpack.

Look for a sign which reads "Secret Vault."

Use the Jetpack to reach the highest ledge.

Stand on the ledge and look up to find the secret button.

Activate it for XP in Fortnite.

5) 1V1 MAP INFINITE - 7386-4045-4976

Although this Fortnite map looks rather basic in design, it offers lots of XP for minimal work. While fighting other gamers is one way to get the job done, there's a far less grindy method.

That said, follow these steps to get started:

Enter the combat and look for the Grapple Glove vending machine.

Go to the right of the machine and look down into the abyss.

Find the secret button and activate it for XP.

Note: The amount of XP gained from each Fortnite map will vary from player to player.

