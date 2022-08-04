Fortnite: How to collect seeds from Reality Seed Pods before they stop bouncing

Ever since the Reality Tree took root in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, strange things have been happening on the island. Giant roots have formed an underground network, the reality of POIs shift on a whim, and Reality Seeds can be found everywhere.

It's unclear what the end goal of the Reality Tree is, but it can't be good. With The Bloomwatcher lurking in the shadows, the island will likely be consumed by chaos again. However, as the saying goes, "the show must go on." To lighten the mood for loopers, Epic Games is tasking players with collecting Reality Seeds.

Although they can be found lying about the island, the developers only want seeds that are in mint condition. Thus, players will have to catch them mid-air before they fall down. Despite the task being a bit tricky, it's not as hard as it looks. Upon completing the task, 15,000 XP will be awarded to players for their efforts.

Guide to collecting Reality Seeds before they stop bouncing in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Catching Reality Seeds is not the most convoluted process in the game. All players have to do is find Reality Seed Pods, crack them open, and collect their contents. Here are the steps needed to make the process as simple as possible.

Land at a relatively quiet POI which has a Reality Tree.

After finding a Reality Seed Pod, break one open using a Harvesting Tool.

Once the Reality Seeds are airborne, track one and follow close behind.

When the seed is within range, use the "collect" key and acquire it.

Repeat the process two more times to complete the challenge.

Players need to keep in mind that going after multiple Reality Seeds at once will not work out for them. To ensure that Reality Seeds can be collected before they hit the ground and stop moving, they'll have to be collected one at a time.

This means that a total of three Reality Seed Pods will have to be broken. Since the challenge is not time bound, it can be completed over the course of multiple game sessions. Nevertheless, with a bit of luck and timing, it is possible to collect two Reality Seeds in quick succession.

Things to remember while trying to collect Reality Seeds in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

For starters, players should avoid landing in popular POIs or places that are hot-drop zones. Choosing off-beat locations such as Sleepy Shrubs will be the best place to get the challenge done peacefully.

Another important thing to remember is to not attempt the challenge right after landing. Gearing up with weapons and full shields is ideal. Since other loopers will also be attempting to collect Reality Seeds, there is a high chance of running into opponents at all Seed Pod locations.

Last but not least, players shouldn't push to complete the challenge in one match. If the odds are unfavorable, it's best to collect one Reality Seed and move on rather than die. Since the challenge is valid until Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 ends, there's a lot of time to get things done.

