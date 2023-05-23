Fortnite: How to find the Spider-Verse Web Shooters

The Fortnite x Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse collaboration is live, and with it, the Spider-Verse Web Shooters Mythic has been added to the loot pool. Similar to the Spider-Man Web Shooters from Chapter 3, they will allow players to cover great distances with ease and flank opponents effortlessly. However, before flying through the air, the Spider-Verse Web Shooters will first have to be found.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" Challenge for week 11 (Meanwhile, In Another Universe), you will have to collect Spider-Verse Web Shooters. Despite this task being overwhelmingly simple, the reward for completing it is 25,000 experience points. With the season ending and the need to level up being of the utmost importance, completing the task will be for the best.

3 ways to find the Spider-Verse Web Shooters in Fortnite

It is possible to complete this Fortnite challenge in three separate ways: Collect the Spider-Verse Web Shooters from Spider-Man Backpacks scattered all around the island, obtain it by defeating opponents carrying the item, or buy it from Spider-Gwen (NPC).

1) Spider-Man Backpacks

Wenso @Wensoing



- Will have 2 skins ("Hero"/"Menace"), 2 backblings, 2 pickaxes and 1 emote (equips a pickaxe)

- New webshooters that will spawn in Spider-Man backpacks (1/2)



#Fortnite Miles Morales/The Spiderverse collab will be releasing in 24.40! Here's everything we know about it:- Will have 2 skins ("Hero"/"Menace"), 2 backblings, 2 pickaxes and 1 emote (equips a pickaxe)- New webshooters that will spawn in Spider-Man backpacks (1/2) Miles Morales/The Spiderverse collab will be releasing in 24.40! Here's everything we know about it:- Will have 2 skins ("Hero"/"Menace"), 2 backblings, 2 pickaxes and 1 emote (equips a pickaxe) - New webshooters that will spawn in Spider-Man backpacks (1/2)#Fortnite https://t.co/jg8HuJX6gk

One of the easiest ways to obtain the Spider-Verse Web Shooters is to simply acquire it by searching Spider-Man Backpacks.

Similar to the last time a Fortnite x Spider-Man collaboration occurred, these backpacks will be located in hard-to-reach places but will be in plain sight. Upon interacting with them, Spider-Verse Web Shooters will be granted to you.

2) Defeating opponents carrying the Spider-Verse Web Shooters

HYPEX @HYPEX



Miles Morales' Mythic will have 80 charges, even in Ranked Mode. Gameplay: The Fortnite x Spider-Verse Collab drops in 2 hoursMiles Morales' Mythic will have 80 charges, even in Ranked Mode. Gameplay: The Fortnite x Spider-Verse Collab drops in 2 hours ‼️Miles Morales' Mythic will have 80 charges, even in Ranked Mode. Gameplay: https://t.co/FJpC8jYLzQ

This method is a bit more demanding, but if the Mythic cannot be obtained by searching Spider-Man Backpacks, getting it by defeating an opponent is the next best option. When taking on an opponent that has Spider-Verse Web Shooters, remember to keep some distance when engaging.

Alternatively, use a Lightsaber and Force Powers to beat them in close-range combat as soon as they hit the ground after the final swing ends. If timed correctly, you will be able to get in a few good hits before they are able to draw their weapon. Using Darth Maul's Force Power will be the best option for taking them out quickly.

3) Purchasing it from Spider-Gwen NPC

Spend a few gold bars to obtain the Spider-Verse Web Shooters from Spider-Gwen (Image via Twitter/Lifipe2003)

The final method to collect the Spider-Verse Web Shooters is to just buy them from Spider-Gwen.

Spider-Gwen was added to the island as an NPC following the Fortnite update v24.40 and can be found atop the Slap Factory located at Slappy Shores. She can easily be spotted and often gets mistaken for a player holding the high ground. Be mindful not to shoot her at first sight.

Poll : 0 votes