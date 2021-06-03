Fortnite: How to craft pistols in Season 6

Ever since crafting was added to Fortnite in Season 6, the ability to craft and upgrade weapons on the go has become an asset to skilled players. Picking up a gun and upgrading it on the fly has allowed players to focus on gameplay rather than having to constantly look for better items.

No doubt the crafting mechanic could still use a lot of work; however, it has become an integral part of Fortnite. Due to this, one of the Fortnite week 12 challenges tasks loopers with upgrading pistols three times.

Players will receive a total of 24,000 experience points for completing this challenge and will be one step closer to finishing all Fortnite week 12 challenges.

How to craft pistols in Fortnite Season 6

While crafting itself is not that complicated, finding the materials needed to craft is an issue. To craft pistols, players will have to find upgradable pistols, either makeshift, mechanical, or primal, with the corresponding materials needed.

Follow this step-by-step guide to get crafting:

A step-by-step guide to crafting pistols using Mechncainal Parts:

Step 1: Land at Compact Cars (located West of Dirty Docks)

Step 2: Once at the location, use the build tool and create floors under the stacks of cars and other metal objects.

Step 3 - Collect the Mechanical parts, and proceed to find makeshift revolvers to upgrade to revolvers.

A step-by-step guide to crafting pistols using Bones:

Step 1 - Land at Colossal Crops or Boney Burbs.

Step 2 - Slay animals or destroy objects that are primal-themed.

Step 3 - Collect the bones, and proceed to find makeshift revolvers to upgrade to primal pistols.

Watch this video to learn how to craft pistols:

Are pistols good in Fortnite?

Despite pistols not being the best choice of weapon in combat, skilled marksmen can use them to make short work of opponents. While the range is limited and not really suited for long-range combat, pistols can be deadly in close-range encounters.

Unlike AR's in-game, pistols don't really suffer much of an accuracy penalty when fired quickly. Besides, once upgraded and in the right hands, they become pretty formidable weapons and can take down opponents easily during a firefight.

