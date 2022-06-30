Fortnite: How to damage enemy players with shotguns

Shotguns have been around since pre-season in Fortnite. These powerful weapons inflict devastating damage upon targets. But here's the catch: If the target is too far away, the damage drop-off becomes extreme. Thus, even a well-placed shot will be rendered useless.

Although "OG" players have shotguns figured out, not everyone is accustomed to using this weapon. With so many types of them being in the game, things can get confusing. Furthermore, since players have to get up close for the weapon to have any effect, most tend to avoid using it.

Deal damage with a shotgun to gain XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

This is why Epic Games is offering loopers a chance to learn how to use shotguns and earn experience points in the process. By simply damaging enemy players with shotguns in-game, a total of 15,000 XP can be earned. While this task won't be easy, it's not impossible.

Become a master at damaging enemy players with shotguns in Fortnite Chapter 3

Shotguns are complicated weapons. Given how they function, the spray-and-pray meta cannot be applied to them. Even though they are not precision weapons, a high degree of aim is required to use them proficiently.

With that said, here are a few tips on how to complete this Fortnite challenge:

Find a shotgun of choice and gear up in a quiet location on the island.

Ensure to have enough shotgun ammo before initiating a fight.

During combat, try to get behind or above the opponent to shoot accurately and land a headshot.

Avoid being stationary as the opponent will be able to attack with ease.

Make every shot count, as reloading takes some time.

To improve accuracy, try to lead the target into the shotgun's crosshairs.

Which shotgun is the best for this Fortnite challenge?

Currently, there are three types of shotguns in the loot pool: Two-Shot Shotgun, Auto Shotgun, and Striker Pump Shotgun. Keep in mind that as the season progresses, more variations may be added in.

Coming back to the topic at hand, each shotgun works in a unique manner. Two-Shot fires twice in quick succession, Auto fires rapidly, and Striker works similar to a normal pump. So, which one is better to use to complete this challenge? Well, that depends on the user.

For those with pinpoint accuracy, using the Two-Shot shotgun is the best option. Although it has a very low fire rate, after landing two consecutive shots on target, the odds are that the opponent will either die or run. Even if they don't, players can easily switch weapons and finish the job.

However, keep in mind that if shots fail to connect, it could spell disaster. Thankfully, there's a shotgun for just this occasion as well. The Auto Shotgun delivers damage at an incredible rate of fire. Even if the player's aim is not precise, the number of rounds that can be fired within a short span of time will make quick work of the opponent.

Last but not least, Striker Pump Shotgun is a modern take on the classic Pump Shotgun. Although it's not the best shotgun in-game, it is reliable in close-range combat. With a decent rate of fire and damage output, even newbies will be able to take out an opponent with ease or, at the very least, inflict heavy damage.

