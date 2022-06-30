Fortnite: How to damage opponents while in a vehicle

Vehicles in Fortnite are used for a variety of reasons. Players use them to escape gunfights, destroy builds, and even run over opponents. However, for the most part, they are primarily used to cover long distances. Even though fuel is needed to make them work, finding some is well worth the effort.

In Chapter 3 Season 3, using traditional vehicles has become somewhat redundant since the Ballers were introduced back into the game. Although they work on an unchargeable battery, the distance that can be covered by them is no joke. Furthermore, thanks to the Grapple Gun, it makes mobility even easier.

Deal 250 damage to opponents while in a vehicle in Fortnite Chapter 3 (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

Sadly, using them for combat is not ideal. Without the ability to use weapons while in the vehicle, players are sitting ducks. This is why Epic Games is tasking loopers with causing 250 damage to opponents while in a vehicle. Upon completion, they'll be given 15,000 XP as a reward.

Master the art of damaging opponents while in a vehicle in Fortnite Chapter 3

There are two ways to go about this challenge. One is easier than the other but will require some skillful driving. With that being said, here's how to pull off the task quickly and efficiently.

Method 1:

Join a match in duos, trios, or squads mode.

Gear up and find a suitable vehicle.

Depending on who has the better aim, either take the passenger seat or drive the vehicle.

Find opponents and get into a suitable position.

Take aim at them and open fire to deal damage.

Since Party Assist is enabled for these challenges, players will be able to complete them with ease using this method. However, do remember to keep an eye on the vehicle as it can be destroyed in combat.

Method 2:

Join a match in any mode (solo works best).

Gear up and find a suitable vehicle alongside a Cow Catcher.

Use the Cow Catcher mod for the vehicle.

Find opponents and get into a suitable position.

Drive the vehicle straight towards them and initiate the boost to deal damage.

Although this method is reliable, players should be aware that the tactical sprint mechanic may allow opponents to dodge the vehicle. However, with some slick maneuvering and a well-timed boost, enemies will be unable to escape.

Which vehicle should players use to complete this challenge?

Well, although Mudflap seems like the best choice due to it having the most amount of HP, its speed will be a major drawback. That being said, the choice of vehicles to use for this Fortnite challenge narrows down to Prevalent, Whiplash, or Bear.

Prevalent is one of the best vehicles in Fortnite but performs poorly when off-road. While loopers can use Chonker's Tires to mitigate the problem, it's not the best solution. However, it offers excellent control.

Speaking of having control, Whiplash has very little of it but is the fastest vehicle in the game. Once any enemy is in sight, they will not be able to outrun it. And once the boost is engaged, there's no escape. However, due to it being rather unstable at high-speeds, controlling it may become an issue.

That leaves loopers with the third and last vehicle on the list - Bear. While it's not the greatest vehicle available on the island, it performs well in most scenarios with the Chonker's Tire mod installed. Furthermore, the extra 200 HP will be a lifesaver in certain situations.

