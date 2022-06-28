5 Fortnite XP maps to use for leveling up in Chapter 3 Season 3

With XP being scarce in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, the community at large has taken to using XP maps to level up fast. While it can be argued that there's enough time to reach level 200 in the Battle Pass, not everyone is eager to grind matches.

Those with limited time available want to level up as soon as possible early on in the season. This will give them enough time to play the game at their own pace and partake in the challenges/events they see fit. With that being said, here are five of the best Fortnite XP maps that are currently available in the game.

Note: XP obtained from these maps may vary from player to player.

5 Fortnite XP maps to quickly level up in Chapter 3 Season 3

1) FFA With All Weapons

To use this Fortnite XP map, players will have to enter this code: 0634-8919-1438. Once done, follow these steps to receive AFK XP:

Jump off the ramp and enter the small box located at the bottom.

Once inside, interact with the button labeled "XP Shop."

Players will be teleported to another room.

Once inside, proceed to the button labeled "AFX XP."

Interact with it and go to the room which contains a Durr Burger Head.

Upon entering the room, turn left and walk towards the corner of the wall.

Interact with the secret button to obtain large amounts of XP.

Bonus: XP gain rate will increase drastically after the countdown ends.

2) 1v1 With All Weapons - New

To use this Fortnite XP glitch map, players will have to enter this code: 2746-5421-3497. Although this map provides a slow flow of XP at the start, it does get better. Follow these steps to get started:

Use the Grappler or build to get on top of the vault located at the edge of the map.

Build a floor behind the vault at ground level.

Do any emote to start getting XP.

Once done, to get better XP, move towards the other end of the map that has a picture of Renegade Raider.

Carefully move behind the picture and look down to interact with a secret button to ramp up XP gain.

3) 1v1 Mythic Build Fights

Much like the first Fortnite XP map on the list, this one has two layers of XP gain as well. The first is slow, while the second one ramps up over time. Here are the steps needed to start earning XP:

To start, type in this code (5252-1751-0646) and go to the map.

Once in, follow the line of Vending Machines until the one dispensing the Grappler appears.

Go past it and carefully walk on the edge of the map in the corner.

Interact with the secret button to start getting XP.

Once done, go back the same way and proceed to the Vending Machine that sells Pulse Assault Rifles.

Build a floor behind it and find a secret button behind the second Vending Machine in the row.

Interact with it to increase the amount of XP earned.

4) Smooth 1v1 Build Fights

The Smooth 1v1 Build Fights Fortnite XP map is by far one of the best in-game. However, it requires a bit of finessing to use. To start, enter this code (2548-3248-3196) and follow the steps jotted below:

Find a whiteboard with the word "XP" written on top.

A button labeled "XP Shop," will be located next to it.

Interact with it and enter the new area.

Once inside, turn right and head into the room that has the Tomatohead.

On the wall to the right hand side a button labeled "AFK XP" will be present.

Interact with it and run towards the opposite side of the room.

Stop just before reaching the advertisement of the Boom Sniper Rifle.

Jump up and climb on to the invisible floor.

Look upto the ceiling in the corner to find a secret button.

Interact with it to get more XP.

Bonus: After the five minute countdown ends, XP earned will increase.

5) 1v1 Build Fight Map

The final Fortnite XP map on this list is a near-duplicate of the previous one. The only exception being that it's a bit easier to navigate. With that being said, here are the steps required to get started:

Enter the code (9496-3304-5859) to launch the map.

Find the button labeled "AFK XP" inside the room that contains the Tomatohead.

Once done, run to the opposite side of the room and interact with the button located in the corner.

After doing these two steps, XP flow will be decent.

Bonus: After waiting for five minutes, bonus XP will be obtained.

While XP gain has become a grind in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, these five maps will help players quickly climb up the levels of the Battle Pass.

Note: There is no surety of how long the XP maps will stay active.

