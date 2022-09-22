Shotguns and SMGs are the best close-range weapons in Fortnite. Shotguns inflict devastating damage at point-blank range, and SMGs shoot bullets at a staggering rate. While players can argue that an AR would work just as well, it just doesn't make the cut.

Players who can use these weapons proficiently will rarely lose a fight. On that note, Epic Games is offering 20,000 XP as a reward to anyone who can inflict 350 damage on opponents using the Lever Action Shotgun or the Suppressed Submachine Gun.

Inflict 350 damage on players with the Lever Action Shotgun or the Suppressed Submachine Gun to earn 20,000 XP (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

Upon completing the challenge, 20,000 XP will be awarded to the player. With that said, here's a step-by-step guide on damaging players with the Lever Action Shotgun or the Suppressed Submachine Gun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

Fortnite: How to damage players with the Lever Action Shotgun or the Suppressed Submachine Gun - A step-by-step guide

Given that two different weapon types are involved in the challenge, two unique methods can be employed to complete it. They are:

1) Stealth gameplay using the Suppressed Submachine Gun.

2) Lever Action Shotgun to the face.

1) Stealth gameplay using the Suppressed Submachine Gun

Go stealth by using a Suppressed Submachine Gun (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Unlike other SMGs in Fortnite, the Suppressed Submachine Gun is a stealth weapon. When fired, it does not appear on an enemy compass, and the gunshot sounds are not audible at longer ranges.

This allows players to take down isolated opponents without making too much noise. Although the weapon does not do well over long distances, it offers good accuracy at mid-range while firing in short bursts.

To add icing to the cake, Loopers can even fire the weapon from the hip. While it's not very accurate, at least 70% of shots fired will land on target when shooting from close range. That being said, here are the steps required to complete the challenge while using the Suppressed Submachine Gun:

Approach the enemy while being crouched to avoid making a noise.

Get close as possible and aim down sight before firing.

Focus the opening shot on the head to maximize the damage inflicted.

Once recoil kicks in, shift to body shots and secure the elimination.

Due to going in stealthily, players will get a drop on the enemy and be able to inflict over 100 damage in the opening seconds of the fight. This should give them the edge to easily eliminate the target while using the Suppressed Submachine Gun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

2) Lever Action Shotgun to the face

Lever Action Shotguns are deadly at close-range (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The Lever Action Shotgun was added back to Fortnite this season and has become very popular again. What makes this weapon rather unique is the lever-cocking animation. After every shot, the gun is 'twirled' before players can fire it again.

Appearance aside, the weapon is deadly at close range. With the Common version inflicting 93.6 damage per shot, it's easy to see how dangerous it can be in the right hands. It's no wonder that it's a fan-favorite weapon in Fortnite.

With a bit of practice and steady aim, players can knock some sense into enemy players' heads as well as a few pellets. That being said, here are the steps required to complete the challenge while using the Lever Action Shotgun:

Get as close as possible to the enemy without being detected.

Having the high ground will be advantageous, but flat terrain will do as well.

Try to land two headshots before the enemy can react properly.

Once they return fire, focus on body shots as they will move about to avoid taking damage.

Due to the weapon having a relatively low rate of fire, making each shot count is of the utmost importance. This will ensure that the target has the least chance of mounting a counterattack and will go into a state of panic.

